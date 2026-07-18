Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Hasbro Pulse Unveils Transformers Studio Series G1 Seeker Storm Pack

Hasbro Pulse has unveiled its Timed Edition Transformers Studio Series Generation One Seeker Storm Pack

Article Summary Hasbro Pulse unveils the Transformers Studio Series G1 Seeker Storm Pack with Sunstorm, Acid Storm, Ion Storm, and Nova Storm.

Each Transformers Seeker figure stands 6.5 inches tall, converts in 27 steps, and includes Null Ray accessories.

The timed-edition Transformers four-pack helps collectors expand a G1 Seeker army alongside Starscream and Skywarp.

Transformers Studio Series G1 Seeker Storm Pack pre-orders are live at Hasbro Pulse for $149.99 with October 2027 delivery.

It is time to take to the skies as Hasbro Pulse unveils a brand-new exclusive Transformers Studio Series Generation One Seeker Storm Pack. This multi-pack features iconic Seekers from the original Transformers animated series. Each figure stands 6.5 inches tall and converts in 27 steps. The set includes four unique Seekers: Sunstorm, with his signature fiery deco, and Acid Storm, with his neon green design. Fans can also look to the skies for Ion Storm, featuring an electric blue color scheme, and Nova Storm with a bright yellow appearance.

The set also includes two Null Ray accessories that can attach to both the robot and the vehicle modes. When combined with Thundercracker, Skywarp, and Starscream, collectors can continue expanding their ultimate Seeker army. The Transformers Studio Series Generation One Seeker Storm Pack is available for pre-order exclusively through Hasbro Pulse for $149.99 with an October 2027 release date. Be sure to get yours while you can, as Hasbro Pulse will release this set as a Timed Edition, and Cancellations will not be available after September 8, 2026. In

Transformers Studio Series Generation 1 Seeker Storm Pack

"Build your Seeker army. Now's your chance—add these 4 fan-requested characters to your arsenal alongside Thundercracker, Skywarp, and Starscream (each sold separately, subject to availability). Expand your Seeker hoard with 4 Generation 1 cartoon–inspired figs in this made-to-order set! Pre-order by 8/24/26 to reserve yours. Placed orders can be canceled until 9/8/26."

SEEKER SUNSTORM – Is he a supernatural being with divine power, or just a bot emanating extreme levels of radiation? We may never know.

SEEKER ACID STORM – He can manipulate local weather patterns to create acid rain that melts just about anything it touches.

SEEKER ION STORM – Harnesses electrokinetic power to generate EMPs that can disable electronics and create dangerous storms.

SEEKER NOVA STORM – Practically indestructible, Nova Storm's specialized armor can withstand extreme temperatures, conditions, and even Sunstorm's radiation.

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