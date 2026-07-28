Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Hasbro Reveals 6-inch Star Wars Mandalorian Super Commando Kebris

Hasbro revealed new Star Wars: The Black Series figures at San Diego Comic-Con 2026, including Mandalorian Super Commando Kebris — pre-orders are live on Hasbro Pulse.

Hasbro delivered some impressive reveals during San Diego Comic-Con 2026, including a wide variety of upcoming Star Wars: The Black Series figures. Alongside reveals from The Mandalorian & Grogu, Hasbro also showcased characters from Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord. Mandalorian Super Commando Kebris is another member of Darth Maul's forces, although his loyalty is driven more by profit than ideology. Serving alongside Rook Kast, Kebris remains faithful to Maul only as long as the credits continue to flow.

This mercenary is now ready to strengthen your Shadow Collective with an impressive new Black Series release. Kebris features sleek black Mandalorian armor, dual blaster pistols that can be holstered, and a removable Mandalorian helmet that reveals a newly sculpted head underneath. It's always exciting to see original characters receive action figures, and Kebris is sure to be a welcome addition to any growing Maul – Shadow Lord collection. Pre-orders are already live on Hasbro Pulse for $27.99, with a Fall 2026 release expected.

Star Wars: TBS – Mandalorian Super Commando Kebris

"(HASBRO | Ages 4 & up | Approx. Retail Price: $27.99 | Pre-order on July 27 at 1 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers; available Fall 2026). Mandalorian Super Commandos are dedicated warriors in Maul's syndicate, donning traditional Mandalorian armor and armed with blasters. This THE BLACK SERIES STAR WARS action figure from Hasbro is detailed to look like Mandalorian Super Commando Kebris from STAR WARS: MAUL – SHADOW LORD. "

"Fans can display this figure with series-accurate sculpt, photoreal design, and multiple articulation points in their collections. Pose out your figure with the included blasters and removable helmet. With exquisite features and decoration, THE BLACK SERIES embodies the quality and realism that STAR WARS devotees love. Look for more STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-inch action figures to build a galaxy of STAR WARS™ collectibles on your shelf (each sold separately, subject to availability).

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