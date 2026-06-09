Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Hasbro Reveals Black Series Star Wars: Droids Imperial Stormtrooper

Hasbro has unveiled a new collection of Star Wars: The Black Series figures as the 1985 animated series Droids is back

Article Summary Hasbro reveals a Star Wars: Droids Imperial Stormtrooper for The Black Series, bringing the 1985 animated look to 6-inch scale.

The Star Wars figure features series-inspired deco with cel-shading, plus a blaster and electrostaff for retro cartoon action.

Kenner-style Star Wars packaging and a collectible coin give this Droids Stormtrooper release extra vintage collector appeal.

Pre-orders are live on Hasbro Pulse for $27.99, with more Star Wars: Droids Black Series figures arriving in September 2026.

One of the more unique corners of Star Wars history is back and returning to the spotlight as Hasbro unveils a brand-new line of Star Wars: Droids figures. Hasbro is now moving away from The Vintage Collection and giving this classic 80s Star Wars cartoon some 6" The Black Series. The cartoon focused on the adventures of everyone's favorite droids, C-3PO and R2-D2, before the events of the original trilogy. This iconic droid duo would go on to travel the galaxy, finding themselves caught in one dangerous situation after another. Hasbro has now faithfully recreated that animated look with a series-inspired deco as the Imperial Stormtrooper is ready for action.

Imperial Stormtrooper is one of the returning Star Wars characters that got an animated remake for the cartoon, and Hasbro has captured him. This soldier is just like most in the 6" line, but will now have added cel-shading effects along with a blaster and electrostaff as accessories. Completing this retro presentation are Kenner-inspired card back packaging and a collectible coin. Be on the lookout for other Star Wars: Droids releases as well, with R2-D2, C-3PO, and Boba Fett. Pre-orders are already live on Hasbro Pulse for $27.99 with a September 2026 release.

Star Wars: The Black Series Imperial Stormtrooper

"Create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to the animated legacy of Star Wars, featuring collector-grade sculpt, accessories, and deco with this Imperial Stormtrooper figure. The Black Series celebrates the 40-plus-year history of Star Wars, for new fans and lifelong collectors alike. (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.)"

For the first time in The Black Series, you can collect a version of the classic stormtrooper based on the 1985 spin-off of the original trilogy, featuring series-inspired deco.

Pose out this stormtrooper with the included electrostaff and blaster accessories.

Kenner-inspired cardback packaging calls back to the original figure releases, including a plastic collector coin engraved with the character's name and portrait.

Collect more figures from The Black Series to build out your collection of droids – and the friends and foes they meet along the way (Each sold separately. Subject to availability).

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