Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, kpop demon hunters

Hasbro Reveals KPop Demon Hunters Interactive Delivery Derpy Tiger

Hasbro brings KPop Demon Hunters Delivery Derpy Tiger to life with over 40 sounds and reactions, motorized jaw and tongue movements, and interactive plush features.

Article Summary Hasbro unveils the KPop Demon Hunters Delivery Derpy Tiger, a 9-inch interactive plush based on the Netflix hit.

KPop Demon Hunters Derpy Tiger features 40+ sounds and reactions, including playful responses when kids pat his back.

Press Derpy’s head to activate motorized jaw and tongue movement, plus poseable head and front legs for fun display.

The KPop Demon Hunters plush arrives at major retailers in November 2026 for $44.99, with batteries included.

Derpy Tiger is ready to steal the spotlight as Hasbro brings another fan-favorite character from Netflix's hit animated film KPop Demon Hunters to life! With its colorful characters, catchy music, and supernatural adventures, the film has become a pop-culture sensation. Hasbro now steps into the world of KPop Demon Hunters with its new Delivery Derpy Tiger interactive plush toy. Designed to capture his recognizable on-screen appearance, Derpy stands 9 inches tall. Derpy features soft plush fur, signature blue-and-black stripes, and a holographic eye treatment that adds plenty of personality to this little companion.

KPop Demon Hunters Derpy features over 40 sounds and reactions, including unique noises when kids give his back a little pat. Pressing down on his head will activate his motorized jaw and tongue movements, bringing him even further to life. His head and front legs are also posable, offering even more ways to play. The KPop Demon Hunters Interactive Delivery Derpy Tiger from Hasbro is not live just yet, but he is expected to arrive at major retailers in November 2026 for $44.99, with batteries included!

KPop Demon Hunters Delivery Derpy Tiger

"HASBRO | Ages 6 years & up | Retail Price: $44.99 | Available at major retailers, including Amazon, Target and Walmart, beginning November 2026). Inspired by Netflix's most popular film KPop Demon Hunters, this Derpy Tiger electronic toy makes a great gift for kids!"

Highlights Include:

40+ SOUNDS AND REACTIONS (BATTERIES INCLUDED): This 9-inch-tall Derpy Tiger interactive toy companion responds with unique sounds when you pat his back

JAW & TONGUE MOVEMENT: When you press his head, Derpy Tiger can stick out his tongue with motorized jaw and tongue movement

POSABLE HEAD & ARMS: Pose Derpy Tiger's head and front legs in different positions

PLUSH ANIMATRONIC TOY FOR KIDS: Movie-accurate design features Derpy Tiger's signature blue and black stripes and patterns on soft plush fur, plus holographic eye treatment

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!