Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Hasbro Reveals New Transformers One Studio Series Shockwave

Hasbro revealed a Studio Series Shockwave figure inspired by Transformers One — a 5.2-inch, 28-step figure arriving Spring 2027.

Article Summary Hasbro unveiled a new Transformers One Studio Series Deluxe Class Shockwave following San Diego Comic-Con 2026 reveals.

Inspired by the 2024 animated Transformers One film, Shockwave appears as a High Guard warrior under Starscream.

The 5.2-inch Transformers figure converts from robot to Cybertronian aircraft in 28 steps and includes a blaster.

Hasbro confirms the Transformers One Shockwave figure is set for Spring 2027, with preorders expected soon.

Transformers One was truly an incredible Transformers film that reimagined the origins of Optimus Prime and Megatron for a new generation. This origin was never fully revealed in other media, but it was nice to see how two friends would seem to become legendary enemies. Hasbro was sure to dive all in on Transformers One and brought an amazing assortment of Studio Series figures to life. It does look like more of these Transformers One figures are on the way, including the arrival of an iconic Decepticon, Shockwave. In this universe, Shockwave is a member of the High Guard and serves as one of Starscream's lieutenants. He is more aggressive than his usual G1 emotionless status, which was fun to see on screen.

Now, Shockwave is coming to life with a brand-new Studio Series figure inspired by his style and design from the 2024 animated film. Coming in at 5.2 inches tall, Shockwave will be able to convert into a Cybertronian aircraft in 28 steps. He will feature some movie-inspired details capturing his gray, purple, and pink elements. He also has a visor that attaches to a blaster, which will be perfect for taking back Cybertron and joining the Decepticons in the future. Not much is known about the release of this Studio Series figure, but Hasbro has revealed that it will be arriving in Spring 2027. Pre-orders are not live, but they will be coming soon, so be sure to snag some other Transformers One Studio Series figures while you can to build up your collection.

Transformers One Studios Series – Shockwave

"(HASBRO | Ages 8 & up | Approx. Retail Price: Approx. Retail Price: Coming Soon | Available Spring 2027). Experience the epic action of Transformers One with the Transformers Studio Series Shockwave action figure. The 5.2-inch figure converts from robot to Cybertronian aircraft mode in 28 steps. With movie-inspired details, intricate poseability, and attachable blaster accessory, this Shockwave figure makes an awesome addition to any collection. Look for more Transformers collectible toys (sold separately, subject to availability) featuring favorite characters to create a lineup that is — More Than Meets the Eye."

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