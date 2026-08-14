Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Hasbro Reveals New Transformers: The Movie Studio Series Allicon

Hasbro unveiled new Transformers at San Diego Comic-Con 2026, including a Deluxe Class Studio Series Allicon figure set for Spring 2027.

Article Summary Hasbro revealed a new Transformers Studio Series Allicon at SDCC 2026, bringing a classic The Movie enforcer to shelves.

Inspired by The Transformers: The Movie, the Deluxe Class Allicon is a Quintesson guard built for army-building displays.

The 5.5-inch Transformers figure converts from robot to alligator mode in 14 steps and includes a spear and back fins.

Hasbro confirmed the Transformers Studio Series Allicon is slated for Spring 2027, with pre-order details still to come.

Your Transformers collection is about to get an upgrade as Hasbro has unveiled a brand-new army-building figure. Coming to life from The Transformers: The Movie, a new Deluxe Class Studio Series figure is on the way as the Allicons are here. The Allicons are a race of Quintesson enforcer units that debuted in the original G1 cartoon and in the '80s animated film. These robots are essentially guards and soldiers who protect more important Quintessons and are more capable and powerful than the Sharkticons. These unique enforcers have distinctive appearances, transforming from a robot into a walking alligator that is much more aggressive than its robotic form.

Coming in at 5.5 inches tall, this new Transformers army-builder figure will convert from robot to alligator mode in 14 steps. Hasbro has rolled all the movie-inspired details into this release, and it will include attachable back fins and a spear. Get ready to take down the Quintessons in style with this fun new Deluxe Class release. Pre-order information is currently unknown. Hasbro originally unveiled this figure at San Diego Comic-Con 2026 and announced it would be released in Spring 2027. Be sure to check out Hasbro Pulse for all of your Transformers Studio Series reveals and to build up more of your The Transformers: The Movie collection.

THE TRANSFORMERS: THE MOVIE DELUXE CLASS ALLICON

"(HASBRO | Ages 8 & up | Approx. Retail Price: Approx. Retail Price: Coming Soon | Available Spring 2027). Experience the epic action of The Transformers: The Movie with the Transformers Studio Series Allicon action figure. The 5.5-inch (13.9 cm) figure converts from robot to alligator mode in 14 steps. With movie-inspired details, intricate poseability, and attachable spear and back fin accessories, this Allicon figure makes an awesome addition to any collection. Look for more Transformers collectible toys (sold separately, subject to availability) featuring favorite characters to create a lineup that is — More Than Meets the Eye."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!