Hasbro Reveals Star Wars HasCon Exclusive Emperor's Throne Room

The Hasbro HasCon 2021 reveals continue as they unveiled their first Star Wars: The Vintage Collection exclusive. We return back to Return of the Jedi, this time as Hasbro recreated the Emperor's Death Star Throne Room. Sheev is back in all of his Sith glory with a novelly detailed 3.75" figure with a fabric robe. The set will include a throne chair, backdrop, and a nice set of accessories to equip the Emperor. These accessories will include two lightning hands, a cane, and Luke Skywalker's lightsaber hilt. This dimply will only get more intense if fans own Return of the Jedi Darth Vader and Luke Vintage Collection figure to recreate the final moments of the film. The Star Wars The Vintage Collection Emperor's Throne Room is priced at $31.99 and will release late this year for HasCon 2021. Pre-orders are not live, but fans can find the product page right here, and be sure to check out some of the other upcoming HasCon 2021 exclusives like Black Series Trapper Wolf and the Cantina Showdown.

"The Emperor's Death Star throne room was the site of a climactic showdown between Jedi and Sith at the Battle of Endor. Celebrate the legacy of Star Wars, the action-and-adventure-packed space saga from a galaxy far, far away, with premium 3.75-inch scale figures and vehicles from Star Wars The Vintage Collection. Figures feature premium detail and design across product and packaging inspired by the original line, as well as the entertainment-inspired collector grade deco that fans have come to know and love. (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.)"

"Featuring premium detail and design across multiple points of articulation inspired by Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, this collectible Star Wars The Vintage Collection 3.75-inch-scale figure makes a great gift for Star Wars fans and collectors. Includes figure, throne, throne room window background, and 4 accessories."

