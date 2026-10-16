Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Hasbro Reveals Star Wars: The Black Series Saga Collection Multipack

Clear some shelf space — Hasbro unveiled a new wave of Star Wars: The Black Series figures at New York Comic Con 2026.

Article Summary Hasbro revealed a new Star Wars: The Black Series Saga Collection multipack during New York Comic Con 2026.

The Star Wars set includes six Black Series figures spanning all six original saga films with VHS-style slipcovers.

Characters include Queen Amidala, Padawan Anakin, Galactic Marine, Luke X-wing Pilot, IG-88, and Tessek.

Star Wars fans can pre-order the Black Series multipack on Hasbro Pulse for $199.99 ahead of its Spring 2027 release.

During New York Comic Con 2026, Hasbro unveiled a new wave of Star Wars: The Black Series figures. We have already covered each of these figures individually; however, Hasbro has also revealed a Star Wars: The Black Series Saga Collection multipack. This special set honors the legacy of Star Wars by bundling all six figures together with exclusive VHS-inspired slipcovers, an homage to a classic era of Star Wars cinema.

This wave consists of Princess Amidala from The Phantom Menace, Anakin Skywalker from Attack of the Clones, a Jedi Master from Revenge of the Sith, X-Wing Pilot Luke Skywalker from A New Hope, IG-88 from The Empire Strikes Back, and Tessek from Return of the Jedi. Each of these figures will include the exact same accessories as the standard editions. The biggest difference here is the special-edition packaging and slipcovers featuring photography and poster artwork. Pre-orders for this Star Wars: The Black Series Saga Collection multipack are already live on Hasbro Pulse for $199.99, and the set is expected to ship in April 2027.

STAR WARS BLACK SERIES SAGA COLLECTION MULTIPACK

"(HASBRO | Ages 4 & up | Pre-order October 15 at 1 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and other participating retailers; available Spring 2027). The BLACK SERIES line includes 6-inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the STAR WARS galaxy, letting fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to comic books, movies, series, and more."

"A great gift for any fan, this BLACK SERIES Saga Collection action figure set from Hasbro pays tribute to beloved characters and scenes from throughout the franchise, including Queen Amidala, Anakin Skywalker (Padawan), Galactic Marine, Luke Skywalker (X-wing Pilot), IG-88, and Tessek. The figures are packed in VHS-inspired sleeves representing each movie, complete with nostalgic film poster art while the outer box features unique product photography.

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