Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Hasbro Reveals Transformers Timelines Megatron & Bumblebee 2-Pack

Hasbro has unveiled its latest Transformers Timelines release: a two-pack featuring Megatron and Bumblebee.

Article Summary Hasbro reveals the Transformers Timelines Megatron & Bumblebee 2-Pack, sending the rivals into a samurai-era battle.

Megatron gets a samurai-inspired redesign, stands 5.5 inches tall, and converts into a boar with cannon/club weapon.

Bumblebee becomes a ninja-styled scout, stands 4.75 inches tall, and transforms into a giant flying squirrel.

The Transformers Timelines set features new artwork, pairs with Timelines Optimus Prime, and costs $67.99 at Hasbro Pulse.

Hasbro has unveiled its latest Transformers Timelines release, featuring Bumblebee and Megatron traveling back in time. The Transformers Timelines series reimagines iconic Autobots and Decepticons across different historical eras. This time, fans are transported to the samurai era as Bumblebee and Megatron clash once again with brand-new transforming designs. Megatron is redesigned with traditional samurai-inspired armor and stands 5.5 inches tall. He converts into a new beast boar mode in 27 steps and includes an updated version of his arm cannon that also transforms into a special club weapon.

Bumblebee continues his role as a scout in this new samurai world, standing 4.75 inches tall and converting into a giant flying squirrel mode in 18 steps. The new Transformers release includes updated weapons, such as a katana and a kunai, to help him battle this new Decepticon threat. The Transformers Timelines packaging features brand-new artwork and pairs well with the previously released Optimus Prime Timelines figure. Transformers fans can purchase this unique two-pack through Hasbro Pulse for $67.99. For more exclusive Transformers fun, be sure also to check out the new Studio Series G1 Seeker Storm Pack.

Transformers Timelines Megatron and Bumblebee

"This Transformers Timelines figure set imagines Megatron and Bumblebee in a different era: the beautiful and deadly age of samurai warriors. Megatron's bot mode is inspired by classic samurai armor and Japanese oni. He converts into a boar, a symbol of the forces of destruction. Figure is 5.5 inches (14 cm) tall and converts in 24 steps. Comes with arm cannon that doubles as kanabo club."

"Inspired by his role as a scout, Bumblebee's bot mode takes cues from ninja as well as samurai. He converts into a giant flying squirrel, a symbol of courage and determination. Figure is 4.75 inches (12 cm) tall and converts in 18 steps. Comes with katana and kunai blade accessories."

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