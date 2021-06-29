Hasbro Reveals Transformers x Jurassic Park T-Rex and Vehicle Set

We have already seen quite a few crossover Transformers figures with Back to the Future, Ghostbusters, and now Jurassic Park. That is right; things are getting prehistoric for the Autobots with this mighty Jurassic Park x Transformers figure set. Two figures are included with the Tyrannocon Rex and Autobot JP93 that bring to life the T-Rex and one of the Park's vehicles. The Tyrannocon rex will stand 7" tall and will convert into his dino mode in just 27 sets. Coming in next is the Ford Explorer that is used as the automated vehicle that showcased the dinosaurs in the park. Autobot JP93 converts into his vehicle mode in 18 steps and will stand 5.5 inches, and will have a blaster accessory. Both figures come in a windowed dynamic display packaging and are priced at a whopping $104.99. The Transformers x Jurassic Park is up for pre-order right here, and Hasbro has revealed that there will be a second release later this year.

"Welcome…to Jurassic Park. TYRANNOCON REX is on the loose, and it's up to AUTOBOT JP93 to track her down and stop her from wreaking havoc. Both figures feature a combined 260 unique decos and details inspired by fan-favorite moments from Jurassic Park. The TYRANNOCON REX figure converts into T.rex mode in 27 steps and features detailed molded dino texture. The figure features an all-new head mold and stands at 7 inches. Fans will also enjoy a nostalgic interpretation of one of the iconic vehicles from the film, as the AUTOBOT JP93 figure converts into licensed Ford Explorer mode in 18 steps. The figure stands at 5.5 inches and comes with a blaster accessory that can attach to the figure in both modes. Dr. Alan Grant and the Game Warden inspired both the JP93 hat in bot mode and the JP93 blaster accessory."

"Both figures are contained within packaging inspired by the unforgettable scene in Jurassic Park when the T. rex gets loose from her enclosure and crushes the Ford Explorer. The packaging also includes a cardboard backdrop illustration of the T. rex's cage, so that fans can recreate the iconic scene, in addition to T. rex footprint graphics on the back of the pack."

"TRANSFORMERS robots have always been… More than Meets the Eye, but now, through the TRANSFORMERS Collaborative, fans can experience these larger-than-life characters as they team up, mash up, and meet up with other characters, teams and people who share this same special quality. It is a world of constant change where things are not what they seem. The TYRANNOCON REX figure and AUTOBOT JP93 vehicle pack are available now at $104.99 for pre-order on Amazon.com. A second release of the figure and vehicle pack will be available starting December 1, 2021, via HasbroPulse.com and select retailers worldwide."