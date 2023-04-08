Hasbro Reveals Walmart Exclusive Star Wars The Bad Batch Figures The Bad Batch is finally returning to Hasbro as they reveal a whole new wave of figures inspired by season 2 of the animated series

Star Wars Celebration 2023 is taking place in London right now, and plenty of announcements have arrived. From updates to some Star Wars Disney+ series to three new movies in the works, it is an excellent time to be a fan of a galaxy far, far away. Hasbro even has a couple of reveals for fans, like the return of The Bad Batch to The Black Series. Coming right out of Season 2 of the hit animated Disney+ series is an entirely new wave of figures. Six characters are in this release, it seems, with all five members of Clone Force 99 Echo, Tech, Hunter, Wrecker, and Omega.

They are all in their new mercenary armor and will feature some upgrades as well as removable helmets. A Star Wars: The Bad Batch Republic Commando is also on the way featuring the Empire's deadly force to take on our favorite band of clones. Sadly, it does look like every The Bad Batch Season 2 figure, but Omega will be released as a Walmart exclusive and with pre-orders arriving on May 4, 2023. However, Omega will be going up for pre-order as a regular release starting April 11, 2023, online, like here. Stay tuned for more Star Wars Celebration reveals as well s a closer look at each figure soon.

The Bad Batch Season 2 Has Finally Arrived at Hasbro

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES THE BAD BATCH SEASON 2 (MERCENARY GEAR) – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / Available: Fall 2023)."

"STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6-inch STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES WRECKER (MERCENARY GEAR) figure, inspired by the character's appearance in STAR WARS: THE BAD BATCH animated series. Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation in their collection."