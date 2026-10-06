Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Hasbro Unveils Brand New Star Wars: The Vintage Collection C-3PO

Get ready to return to a galaxy far, far away with Hasbro, as they have unveiled a brand new wave of Star Wars action figures

Article Summary Hasbro unveils a new Star Wars: The Vintage Collection C-3PO figure, set to arrive in Spring 2027.

The updated 3.75-inch Star Wars C-3PO features a slimmer, taller build with improved articulation.

Hasbro also teased a future metallic C-3PO variant, expanding this new Star Wars Vintage Collection release.

The new Star Wars Vintage Collection C-3PO is designed to pair perfectly with the remodeled R2-D2 figure.

A brand-new wave of Star Wars collectibles is on its way from Hasbro, with new The Black Series and The Vintage Collection releases. An iconic character will be arriving at the beginning of 2027, as C-3PO will be getting a brand-new and updated 3.75-inch release. Hasbro did not have final products for this release just yet, but during their recent Hasbro Pulse livestream, they showcased prototype figures for this upcoming release. C-3PO will feature a slimmer, taller build than previous Vintage Collection releases. He will also have updated articulation and will be released in his standard gold-plated design.

Hasbro teased that a metallic version of C-3PO will also be released in the future. Be sure to also check out the upcoming Star Wars: The Vintage Collection R2-D2, which will also have a complete remodel and will pair perfectly with this new upcoming C-3PO. Pre-order information is unknown at this time, but Hasbro has revealed that he will be arriving in Spring 2027, so stay tuned as more information comes for this upcoming release.

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection – See-Threepio (C-3PO)

"C-3PO joined his droid friend R2-D2 and their new companions — Luke Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Han Solo, and Chewbacca — on an adventure to assist Princess Leia of Alderaan. Celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS with premium vehicles, playsets, and action figures from STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION. Based on See-Threepio (C-3PO) from STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE, this 3.75-inch-scale figure makes a great addition to any fan's collection."

"Features multiple articulation points and detailed deco. Calling back to the original 1970s and 1980s vintage toys, this figure features Kenner branding and package design with a unique VC number for collectability. Inspired by the original line, these collectibles feature premium detail and design across product and packaging, and collector-grade deco that fans have come to know and love."

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