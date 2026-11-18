Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Comics

Hasbro Unveils Marvel Legends Superior Iron Man & The Maker 2-Pack

Hasbro has unveiled a new Marvel Legends two-pack — Superior Iron Man and Marvel's The Maker — available for pre-order December 10 and shipping Spring 2027.

Article Summary Hasbro reveals the Marvel Legends Superior Iron Man & The Maker 2-Pack, inspired by Secret Wars and Marvel Comics.

Superior Iron Man gets a more comic-accurate Marvel Legends return with two heads, sunglasses, hands, and effects.

The Maker makes his Marvel Legends debut with a new stretchy neck piece and swappable hands for dynamic display options.

Marvel Legends Superior Iron Man & The Maker 2-Pack goes up for Amazon pre-order December 10 before Spring 2027 release.

Two of Marvel's most dangerous alternate-universe figures are joining forces as Hasbro expands its Marvel Legends lineup with a new Superior Iron Man & Marvel's The Maker two-pack. Inspired by Marvel's comics, including Superior Iron Man, Ultimate Universe, and 2015's Secret Wars, this release brings two fascinating characters to collectors. Superior Iron Man emerged following the events of Avengers & X-Men: AXIS, when Tony Stark's personality was inverted, transforming him into a more arrogant and morally questionable version of himself. Meanwhile, The Maker began as the Ultimate Universe's Reed Richards before becoming one of Marvel's most dangerous villains, ultimately surviving the collapse of the Multiverse and manipulating reality to suit his own ambitions.

This marks the second release of Superior Iron Man in the Marvel Legends line, with a better, more comic-book-accurate depiction. Tony comes with two swappable heads, red sunglasses, interchangeable hands, and a nice set of repulsor effects. The Maker, on the other hand, is a first for the Marvel Legends line and is a long-overdue figure. Reed comes with a brand-new stretchy neck attachment and swappable hands, and is perfectly captured right off the comic page. This Marvel Legends Secret Wars two-pack is set to go up for pre-order on December 10 at 1 PM ET. These two are releasing exclusively through Amazon, and they are set to bring chaos to your Legends collection in Spring 2027.

Marvel Legends Superior Iron Man & The Maker

"(HASBRO | Ages 4 & up | Pre-order December 10th at 1 PM ET on Amazon; available Spring 2027). The Ultimate Universe's Reed Richards, driven insane by catastrophes, becomes The Maker building a life raft to help a villainous Cabal survive the collapse of the Multiverse. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends Superior Iron Man & Marvel's The Maker Two-Pack figure set!"

"These collectible 6-inch-scale Marvel figures are detailed to look like the characters from Marvel's Secret Wars (2015), Superior Iron Man, and Ultimate universe comics. The Superior Iron Man & Marvel's The Maker action figures are fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. Marvel action figure set comes with 13 accessories, including: alternate head, sunglasses, 2 alt hands, and 4 repulsor blast effects for Iron Man; alt neck, and 4 alt hands for Marvel's The Maker."

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