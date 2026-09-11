Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends

Hasbro Unveils New Micronauts Marvel Legends Release with Acroyear

Hasbro is still going strong as they reveal their newest set of Marvel Legends are on the way including a new member of the Micronauts

Article Summary Hasbro expands Marvel Legends into Micronauts with Acroyear, the line’s first figure inspired by the 1979 Marvel comic.

Micronauts hero Acroyear is the warrior prince of Spartak, rising against Baron Karza from the depths of the Microverse.

The Marvel Legends Micronauts Acroyear figure includes alternate hands, an energy sword, effects, and a mini Micronauts #12.

Micronauts Acroyear pre-orders open October 6 at 1 PM EST on Hasbro Pulse, with the Marvel Legends release set for Fall 2026.

Over the past few Marvel Legends releases from Hasbro, the company has been slowly bringing classic and nostalgic comics to life, like Krystar and ROM. Up next is the debut of the Micronauts, an original Marvel comic series that began in 1979 and was based on the Mego toy line. This group of heroes comes to life from the Microverse to take up arms against the tyrannical Baron Karza. Now, Hasbro is stepping into the Microverse as they debut their very first Marvel Legends figure from the Micronauts with Acroyear.

Acroyear is the warrior prince and future king of Spartak, and one of the team's more powerful fighters. Hasbro has now faithfully brought him to life, capturing his iconic appearance from Micronauts #12. This warrior prince is packed with some impressive details, as well as accessories including interchangeable hands, a sword, particle-energy effects, and a miniature comic-book copy of Micronauts #12. Pre-orders for this legendary hero are set to arrive on October 6 at 1 PM EST on Hasbro Pulse, and he is expected to release in Fall 2026

Marvel Legends Series – Micronauts Acroyear

"Acroyear, the imprisoned crown prince of Spartak escapes the Microverse with fellow Micronauts rebelling against tyrannical despot Baron Karza and his own turncoat brother Shaitan. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Hasbro Marvel Legends Acroyear figure! Detailed to look like the character's appearance in Marvel's Micronauts #12 (1979), this collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs."

"This Marvel action figure set comes with 4 accessories, including 2 alternate hands, and energy sword, as well as a 6-inch scale plastic comic book accessory featuring the cover of Micronauts #12 (1979). Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for posing and displaying in fans' collections. Reimagine comics-inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel Legends action figures and Marvel collectibles (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

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