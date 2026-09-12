Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends

Hasbro Unveils New Spider-Man: The Animated Series Smythe Cardback

Hasbro is still going strong as it reveals a new set of Marvel Legends is on the way, including the return of Alistair Smythe

Article Summary Hasbro expands its Spider-Man: The Animated Series Marvel Legends line with a new retro cardback release of Smythe.

Alistair Smythe returns after his 2023 Spider-Man two-pack debut, which has become pricey on the secondary market.

The Spider-Man animated Smythe figure reuses the 6-inch VHS-era design and includes two alternate hands for display.

Spider-Man fans can pre-order Marvel Legends Smythe on September 29 at 1 PM EST through Hasbro Pulse for Fall 2026.

Back during Hasbro's windowless-packaging era, they released a special set of Marvel Legends VHS figures. These figures were inspired by the classic '90s cartoons, which kicked off with X-Men: The Animated Series. However, after that line wrapped up, Hasbro would extend it into 1994 as they began covering Spider-Man: The Animated Series. This variety of two-pack VHS figure sets would pair a hero and a villain in special windowless packaging. It now looks like Hasbro is bringing some of those figures back by giving them their very own Spider-Man retro cardback releases, including the return of Alistair Smythe.

Smythe appeared in 2023 with the Smythe and Peter Parker two-pack, which fetches a pretty penny on the secondary market nowadays. This previous Hasbro Pulse figure is now back, featuring a re-release of the figure capturing his appearance in Spider-Man: The Animated Series. He will come with a pair of alternate hands, and he gets new packaging just for him. Pre-orders for the Hasbro Pulse release are set to open on September 29 at 1 PM EST, with an expected Fall 2026 release

Spider-Man: The Animated Series – Smythe

"In a cruel twist, Alistair Smythe – who helped develop the Spider-Slayer robots for both Green Goblin and Kingpin—was turned into a cyborg himself to face off against Spider-Man. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends Marvel's Smythe figure! This collectible 6-inch-scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character from Marvel's 1994 Spider-Man: The Animated Series cartoon."

"The Marvel's Smythe action figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This Marvel action figure set comes with 2 alternate hand accessories. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for posing and displaying in fans' collections. Reimagine animation-inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel Legends action figures and Marvel collectibles (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

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