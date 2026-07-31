Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars, the mandalorian & grogu

Hasbro Unveils New Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Rotta the Hutt

Return to the events of Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu with a new wave of Star Wars: The Vintage Collection figures, including Rotta the Hutt.

Article Summary Hasbro unveils Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Rotta the Hutt, inspired by The Mandalorian & Grogu.

The deluxe 3.75-inch Star Wars figure features premium sculpting, paint, and a poseable lower half.

Rotta includes dual axes, a sword, and alternate hands, bringing dynamic display options to collectors.

Star Wars fans can pre-order Rotta the Hutt now on Hasbro Pulse for $46.99 ahead of a November 2026 release.

Hasbro has just unveiled another exciting wave of Star Wars: The Vintage Collection figures inspired by The Mandalorian & Grogu. With the film now in theaters, Hasbro is beginning to introduce several of its newest characters to the beloved 3.75-inch scale line. One of the highlights is the debut of Rotta the Hutt, the son of Jabba the Hutt. Inspired by his appearance in The Mandalorian & Grogu, Rotta is ready to enter the arena to try and claim his freedom.

Rotta will feature an impressive sculpt, premium paint applications, and arrive on a deluxe Vintage Collection box. Similar to his Star Wars: The Black Series release, he will come with his dual axes and a movable lower half for posing. That being said, for collectors looking for a larger-scale version of the character, be sure to check out that 6" Rotta the Hutt. Pre-orders are already live for The Vintage Collection right now on Hasbro Pulse for $46.99, and he is expected to release in November 2026.

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection – Rotta the Hutt

"Rotta the Hutt is heir to his late father Jabba's criminal empire. Now grown up, Rotta has chosen a different path for himself. Celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS with premium vehicles, playsets, and action figures from STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION. Based on Rotta the Hutt as seen in STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN AND GROGU, this 3.75-inch-scale figure makes a great addition to any fan's collection."

"Pose out your figure with the included battle axe and sword accessories, plus the set of alternate hands. Figure tail can be moved into various positions for dynamic poseability. Inspired by the original line, these collectibles feature premium detail and design across product and packaging, and collector-grade deco that fans have come to know and love."

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