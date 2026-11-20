Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: Marvel Legends, spider-man, venom

Hasbro Unveils Spider-Man: Web of Venom #1 Marvel Legends Figure

Hasbro's Marvel Legends Venom (Spider-Man) figure brings Boomerang's transformation into Comeback from Marvel's Web of Venom to life.

Article Summary Hasbro unveils a Marvel Legends Venom (Spider-Man) figure inspired by Web of Venom and Boomerang’s Comeback form.

The venom figure adapts Fred Myers bonded to the Passenger symbiote, giving the character a striking Spider-Man look.

Marvel Legends Venom (Spider-Man) includes 20+ articulation points, an alternate head, extra hands, and a black web.

Pre-orders for the venom Marvel Legends figure are live at Hasbro Pulse for $39.99 ahead of a March 2026 release.

The world of Marvel's symbiotes continues to get stranger, and Hasbro is bringing one of its more unusual comic book creations to life with its new Marvel Legends Venom (Spider-Man) figure. Inspired by Marvel's Web of Venom, this unique take on Spider-Man has an interesting connection to Boomerang, aka Fred Myers. In Web of Venom #1, Myers finds himself bonded with the Passenger symbiote, transforming into Comeback and taking on a rather familiar Spider-Man-inspired appearance. It is now time for Fred to take the new symbiote for a ride into your Marvel Legends collection with a new release.

Hasbro faithfully brings this new and strange comic book creation to life with a new Marvel Legends line that is popping with red and blue. Venom (Spider-Man) showcases comic-inspired sculpting and features over 20 points of articulation, along with four accessories. He will come with an alternate head, two extra hands, and a brand-new black web accessory. Pre-orders are already live for Fred's Symbiote on Hasbro Pulse for $39.99, with an expected March 2026 release date.

Marvel Legends Series Venom (Spider-Man), Marvel Comics

"This Venom figure draws on Marvel's Venom, Battleworld, and Spider-Man comics. Hasbro's character description leaves the identity beneath the Spider-Man disguise open, suggesting Eddie Parker from the Multiverse, Mary Jane bonded with the symbiote, or Boomerang with the Passenger."

Based on Venom (Spider-Man) as depicted in Marvel's Venom, Battleworld, and Spider-Man comics.

Features comic-inspired sculpting and paint details for a Spider-Man display.

Includes four accessories for alternate poses and looks: an extra head, two extra hands, and a web line.

The figure is in the 6-inch (15 cm) scale and comes in window-box packaging.

More than 20 articulation points include a poseable head, arms, and legs for action poses.

Other Marvel Legends figures and collectibles are sold separately, subject to availability

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