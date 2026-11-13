Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Hasbro Unveils Star Wars 50th-Anniversary Princess Leia Black Series

Hasbro has revealed a new Princess Leia Organa Black Series action figure for Star Wars: A New Hope's 50th anniversary — pre-orders are live with an expected February 2027 release.

Article Summary Hasbro unveils a Star Wars Black Series Princess Leia Organa figure for the A New Hope 50th anniversary lineup.

The 6-inch Star Wars figure is inspired by Leia’s Tantive IV and Death Star scenes with photoreal deco and sculpt.

Princess Leia includes a removable hood, two blasters, and two cardbacks, including a Kenner-style exclusive.

Pre-orders are live now for $29.99 ahead of a February 2027 release, with Luke, R2-D2, and Stormtrooper also revealed.

The Rebellion would be nothing without Princess Leia Organa, and Hasbro is making sure one of Star Wars' most iconic heroes gets her time in the spotlight! Celebrating 50 years of Star Wars: A New Hope, Hasbro is expanding its Black Series anniversary lineup with a brand-new Princess Leia Organa action figure. This new figure is inspired by her appearance on the Tantive IV and daring escape from the Death Star. Coming in at six inches tall, this premium Black Series figure features a film-inspired sculpt and photorealistic deco of the one and only Carrie Fisher.

As for accessories, Princess Leia will come with an attachable hood and two different blasters as seen in the film. To make things more collectible, two different cardback designs will be offered: 50th-anniversary artwork and a classic Kenner-inspired one, which will be a retailer exclusive. Hasbro will also be releasing other special A New Hope 50th Anniversary The Black Series figures as well, with a Stormtrooper, R2-D2, and Luke Skywalker. We can assume Chewbacca and Han Solo will also be coming at some point in 2027. Pre-orders for Princess Leia are already live on Hasbro Pulse for $29.99 with an expected February 2027 release date.

STAR WARS BLACK SERIES PRINCESS LEIA ORGANA

"Joining the ragtag group that came to her aid, Leia fought off an army of stormtroopers as she and Luke Skywalker traversed the maze of the Death Star. The STAR WARS BLACK SERIES line includes 6-inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the STAR WARS galaxy, letting fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to STAR WARS comic books, movies, series, and more."

"This BLACK SERIES action figure from Hasbro is detailed to look like Princess Leia Organa from STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE . Display your figure in the collectible anniversary blister package featuring special character art. Features multiple articulation points for dynamic poseability on your shelf. Pose the figure with the included blasters and removable hood."

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