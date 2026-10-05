Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Hasbro Unveils Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Lothal Rebels 3-Pack

Get ready to return to a galaxy far, far away with Hasbro, as they have unveiled a brand new wave of Star Wars action figures

Article Summary Hasbro reveals a Star Wars: Rebels Vintage Collection Lothal Rebels 3-Pack tied to The Ghost HasLab campaign.

The set includes Sabine Wren, Ezra Bridger, and Kanan Jarrus in new looks inspired by their early Star Wars: Rebels era.

Accessories include removable helmets, lightsabers, blasters, a backpack, and Sabine’s paint sprayer with Kenner-style card backs.

Star Wars collectors can pre-order October 7 at 1 PM ET via Hasbro Pulse, with the multipack slated for Spring 2027.

Star Wars: Rebels fans can rejoice, as a brand-new special-edition set of The Vintage Collection figures is coming soon. The Ghost was one of Hasbro's more massive Star Wars HasLab crowdfunding campaigns, bringing the iconic Rebels ship to life. This campaign arrived around the debut of Star Wars: Ahsoka on Disney+, and with it, a nice variety of Ahsoka Vintage Collection figures arrived. However, Hasbro has been slowly bringing animated versions of the Ghost crew to life, and now a new Rebels three-pack is on the way. This brand-new three-pack features Sabine Wren, Ezra Bridger, and Kanan Jarrus, all in brand-new outfits.

Sabine features a new head sculpt and is showcased in her signature Mandalorian armor with a removable helmet. Ezra will come with a more animation-accurate look, along with his classic custom-built lightsaber, backpack, and helmet. Kanan, on the other hand, is going undercover in his Stormtrooper disguise, which will come with a removable helmet and his signature lightsaber. Each of these figures will be packed together in one box, but will also feature their very own Star Wars: The Vintage Collection card backs. Prices are unknown at this time, but pre-orders are set to arrive on October 7 at 1 PM EST on Hasbro Pulse and other online retailers, with a September 2027 release date.

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection – Lothal Rebels 3-Pack

"(HASBRO | Ages 4 & up | Pre-order on October 7 at 1 PM ET, available Spring 2027). Based on the Ghost crew from STAR WARS REBELS, this 3.75-inch-scale figure multipack makes a great addition to any fan's collection. This action figure set includes Sabine Wren (Spectre-5), Ezra Bridger (Spectre-6), and Kanan Jarrus (Stormtrooper Disguise), celebrating their beginnings as a Rebel crew in the show. Sabine includes two blasters, a removable helmet, and paint sprayer."

"Ezra includes a removable trooper helmet, backpack, Lightsaber™, and unlit hilt. Kanan includes a removable trooper helmet, Lightsaber, unlit hilt, and blaster. Calling back to the original 1970s and 1980s vintage toys, this figure pack features a closed outer box with Kenner branding and 3 blister cards with unique VC numbers Inspired by the original line."

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