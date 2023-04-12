Hasbro Unveils Temple Escape Indiana Jones 6" Deluxe Figure Set Uncover the mysteries and the legacy of the one and only Indiana Jones with Hasbro as new Adventures Series figures are on the way

Hasbro's new line of action figures from Indiana Jone has just started to hit shelves. Spanning all over the franchise's iconic moments, these figures capture the legacy of Indiana Jones. The first wave was all based around Raiders of the Lost Ark, and it looks like a new deluxe figure is on the way. Oddly enough, Hasbro is already re-releasing their Raiders Indy with some added accessories for fans to capture and showcase the iconic Temple Escape scene.

Featured at the beginning of the Raiders film, Indiana Jones attempts to acquire the Golden Idol, and now collectors put this scene in figure form right on their shelves. This new deluxe figure features all the same accessories as before but now includes a sandbag and idol pedestal. Hasbro has removed the swappable hands for this release and just gave Indy a "one hand fits all" design. Temple Escape Indy is priced at $33.99, is set for a Summer 2023 release, is priced at $33.99. It looks like he will be a Hasbro Pulse and Shop Disney exclusive, and pre-orders will arrive on April 13, 2023 here.

The Quest for the Golden Idol Continues with Hasbro

"INDIANA JONES ADVENTURE SERIES TEMPLE ESCAPE INDIANA – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $39.99 /Available: Summer 2023) The new 6" scale ADVENTURE SERIES is inspired by the 40-plus-year legacy of the adventures of Indiana Jones."

"This INDIANA JONES ADVENTURE SERIES TEMPLE ESCAPE INDY – This 6-inch-scale action figure set re-creates the exciting opening from the Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark film, featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation.Includes figure, detachable whip, pistol, golden idol, sandbag, and idol pedestal accessories. Available for pre-order April 13 at 1PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and ShopDisney."