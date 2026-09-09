Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, The Legend of Zelda

Hasbro Unveils The Legend of Zelda Electronic Master Sword Collectible

The Legend of Zelda license continues to grow at Hasbro as they have unveiled a new electronic replica for the Master Sword

Article Summary Hasbro expands The Legend of Zelda line with a 27-inch Electronic Master Sword inspired by Tears of the Kingdom.

The Legend of Zelda replica features 15+ sounds, including iconic music, touch equip effects, and motion swing clashes.

Hasbro’s Master Sword collectible brings Link’s legendary weapon to life with detailed design fans of The Legend of Zelda will love.

Pre-orders for The Legend of Zelda Electronic Master Sword open September 9 on Hasbro Pulse at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET.

The Master Sword is one of the most famous weapons in video games, alongside the Buster Sword, Keyblade, and the Blades of Chaos. The Master Sword first appeared in The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past back in 1991. Since then, it has become one of the most recognizable and recurring weapons in The Legend of Zelda video games. This legendary sword is traditionally wielded by the hero Link to help him take down Ganon and his minions. The sword is not something you can pick up, as it usually requires proof of courage or a special quest to obtain it. However, Hasbro is changing things up as they have announced the debut of a The Legend of Zelda Master Sword electronic replica.

Hasbro has recently taken on the Zelda franchise, with a small release of Breath of the Wild action figures kicking things off. Now, things are getting more impressive with a brand-new 27-inch-long role-play sword. The impressive replica will feature 15 unique sounds, as well as a variety of special features, including touch-activated equip and unequip sounds. Other features include swinging and clashing effects that respond to motion, as well as the game's iconic music. This is an impressive release from Hasbro, showcasing many unique details on the sword that The Legend of Zelda fans will appreciate. Pre-orders are set to arrive today, September 9, 2026, on Hasbro Pulse.

The Legend of Zelda Electronic Master Sword Replica

"The legendary Master Sword is coming to Hasbro. Revealed today, The Legend of Zelda Electronic Master Sword brings one of Hyrule's most iconic weapons from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom to Hasbro's growing Legend of Zelda collection. Inspired by its appearance in the game, this 27-inch electronic roleplay sword features 15+ sounds, including iconic game music, equip and un-equip sounds activated by touch, and swing and clash sounds that respond to motion. The adventure continues when the Legend of Zelda: Electronic Master Sword becomes available to pre-order on September 9 at 10:00 AM PT / 1:00 PM ET."

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