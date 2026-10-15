Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends

Hasbro Unveils Marvel Legends X-Men '97 Death Gambit

Hasbro unveiled a Marvel Legends X-Men '97 Death Gambit action figure — pre-orders expected to open October 21, with a Fall 2026 release.

Article Summary Hasbro revealed the Marvel Legends X-Men ’97 Death Gambit figure at New York Comic Con 2026, expanding the hit animated line.

Inspired by X-Men ’97, Remy LeBeau returns as Apocalypse’s Horseman of Death after his tragic sacrifice in Genosha.

The 6-inch X-Men figure features Death Gambit’s white hair, black suit, red eyes, and kinetic energy card effects.

Marvel Legends Death Gambit is set for preorders on October 21, with a Fall 2026 release at Hasbro Pulse and retailers.

In Season 1 of X-Men '97, the iconic team member known as Gambit tragically lost his life. However, with the help of the sinister Apocalypse, Gambit finds himself resurrected as the new Horseman of Death. It is now up to the X-Men to free him from this curse and stop Apocalypse's return before it is too late. Hasbro is now bringing Death Gambit to life with a brand-new Marvel Legends X-Men '97 action figure.

This sinister version of Gambit is nicely crafted, showcasing his white hair, black outfit, and piercing red eyes. He does not come with many accessories, but he will include a pair of playing cards and an extended playing-card effect. This figure will look great displayed alongside the recently released made-to-order X-Men '97 Apocalypse Marvel Legends figure. Pre-orders are expected to open on October 21 through Hasbro Pulse and other retailers, with a Fall 2026 release. Be on the lookout for more figures in this wave with Marvel's Vindicator, Cyclops, Jean Grey, and more.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES X-MEN '97 DEATH GAMBIT

"(HASBRO | Ages 4 & up | Pre-order October 21 at 1 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse, Amazon, and other participating retailers; available Fall 2026). After sacrificing himself in Genosha, the smooth-talking romantic, Remy LeBeau is resurrected by Apocalypse as his newest Horseman, armed with dark kinetic energy cards that can corrupt minds."

"Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Hasbro Marvel Legends Death Gambit action figure! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character's appearance in Marvel Studios' X-Men '97. The figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This Marvel action figure set comes with 2 accessories including 2 kinetic energy card power effects. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for displaying in fans' collections."

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