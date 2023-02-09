Hasbro's Marvel Legends Line Brings Future Ant-Man to the Present Hasbro is preparing for the events of Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania with a new set of Legends figures including comic inspired heroes

Last year marked the 60th anniversary of a variety of Marvel Comics superheroes with Thor, Hulk, Spider-Man, and even Ant-Man. This big celebration kicks off a nice set of themed comics, including the arrival of a brand new Ant hero from the future. Arriving as part of a new Marvel Comics Ant-Man miniseries written by Al Ewing and illustrated by Tom Reilly, he comes to our time from the year 2549 A.D. He traveled to the past to uncover the biology of ants and visited previous heroes who took the ant title from the past to help his superheroing of the future. Marvel Legends fans can now bring him home as he arrives for Hasbro's latest Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania BAF wave. This futuristic hero leaps right off the pages of Marvel Comics for $24.99 and will have pieces for the Giant Size Cassie MCU figure. Collectors can expect him to arrive in Summer of 2023, and pre-orders are live right now and here.

Future Ant-Man Joins Hasbro's Marvel Legends Line

"MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES FUTURE ANT-MAN – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / Available: Summer 2023). With a sleek new costume and honed capabilities, the new Ant-Man from the future carries on the heroic legacy of Hank Pym, Scott Lang, and Eric O'Grady. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES FUTURE ANT-MAN figure. This quality 6-inch scale Future Ant-Man figure features deco and design inspired by the character's appearance in Marvel Comics. Includes figure and 2 Build-a-Figure parts."

"With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan-favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections. "