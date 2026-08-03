Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Hasbro's Transformers x Monster Jam El Toro Loco Charges Into Battle

Hasbro revealed a Transformers x Monster Jam crossover featuring El Toro Loco — a 9-inch 2-in-1 converting figure arriving Fall 2026 for $24.99.

Article Summary Hasbro unveils Transformers x Monster Jam El Toro Loco, turning the iconic truck into a bold horned robot warrior.

The 2-in-1 Transformers figure stands about 9 inches tall and converts from monster truck to robot in 7 steps.

El Toro Loco joins the new Transformers x Monster Jam lineup alongside fan-favorite trucks Grave Digger and Megalodon.

Transformers x Monster Jam El Toro Loco is priced at $24.99, with the new Hasbro crossover set for Fall 2026.

Get ready to expand your Transformers collection with a brand-new collaboration bringing some of Monster Jam's most iconic trucks into the Cybertronian universe. Hasbro has revealed a new partnership with Monster Jam featuring several legendary monster trucks reimagined as Transformers characters. One of the featured trucks is El Toro Loco, also known as "The Crazy Bull." Debuting in 2001, El Toro Loco quickly became one of Monster Jam's most recognizable trucks thanks to its bright orange design, massive horns, and wild personality. Over the years, the truck has been driven by numerous competitors and has delivered countless memorable performances.

Now, El Toro Loco is ready to join the fight against the Decepticons with a brand-new Transformers x Monster Jam converting figure. Standing approximately 9 inches tall, this two-in-one figure transforms from monster truck mode into a horned robot mode in seven steps. While these figures feature less articulation than Hasbro's Studio Series releases, they offer a fun and accessible way to bring the world of Monster Jam into Transformers collecting. El Toro Loco will join Grave Digger and Megalodon in this exciting new crossover. Pre-orders are not available yet, but the figure is scheduled to arrive in Fall 2026 for $24.99.

TRANSFORMERS MONSTER JAM EL TORO LOCO (FURIOSO)

"(HASBRO | Ages 6 & up | Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 | Available Fall 2026 at participating retailers. The 2-in-1 TRANSFORMERS x Monster Jam El Toro Loco (Furioso) toy is ready for the arena! The epic worlds of Transformers robots and Monster Jam trucks collide with the Transformers x Monster El Toro Loco (Furioso)converting action figure!"

"This 9-inch TRANSFORMERS action figure for boys and girls changes from horned minotaur robot mode to monster truck mode in 7 simple steps. The figure is poseable for awesome action stances and imaginative play. Look for additional TRANSFORMERS x Monster Jam figures based on favorite trucks (each sold separately, subject to availability). Look for more Transformers Collaborative collectible toys (sold separately, subject to availability) featuring fan-favorite mash-ups and create a lineup that is – More Than Meets the Eye."

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