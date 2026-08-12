Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Haunted Gotham Awaits with McFarlane's New (Kelley Jones) Batman

McFarlane Toys unveils a new DC Multiverse wave, including a Kelley Jones-inspired "Haunted Gotham" Batman figure now available for pre-order.

It is time to return to the DC Multiverse once again, as McFarlane Toys has unveiled a new selection of seven-inch-scale figures. Despite the DC Comics license going to Mattel at the end of 2026, McFarlane Toys continues to drop some impressive figures. A new wave of iconic Batmen is on the way, capturing his iconic appearances throughout his time in DC Comics. One of them sees the Dark Knight stepping into more supernatural and Gothic horror elements with a new figure inspired by his time with Kelley Jones.

Kelley Jones brought Batman to life during the 1990s and delivered an impressive run of darker stories, including Gotham After Midnight, Kings of Fear, and Red Rain. These tales would portray Batman as more of a creature of the night, emphasizing the fear and horror he instills in criminals throughout Gotham. Now, McFarlane Toys is bringing Kelley Jones' Batman to life with a brand-new DC Multiverse figure. The figure appears to be an updated repaint of the Troika Batman, featuring a new blue Batsuit, fabric cape, soft hands, and a Batarang. Pre-orders are already live on the McFarlane Toys Store for $26.99, with a late August 2026 release.

Batman (Kelley Jones) (Haunted Gotham)

"As a child, BRUCE WAYNE watched as his parents were brutally killed in GOTHAM CITY's CRIME ALLEY™. Traumatized by their deaths, he devoted his life to becoming the world's greatest weapon against crime – the BATMAN! To become the ultimate vigilante, THE DARK KNIGHT™ disciplined his mind and body to reach the pinnacle of mental and physical superiority in his relentless pursuit of justice!"

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE™

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

BATMAN as featured in DC™ comics

Accessories include batarang, extra hands and base

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ DC MULTIVERSE™ figures!

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