Hawkeye Tries to Make it Home for Christmas with Iron Studios

Hawkeye was a great series as it really focused on one of the more mysterious Avengers. I also loved how it really dealt with more of the aftermath effects of Avengers: Endgame, unlike some of the other series. It looks like Iron Studios is giving Clint Barton a little more time to shine as they debut their newest 1/10 Art Scale statue. The Master Archer is ready to take down the Kingpin and look good while doing it with his newly crafted suit. Capturing the holiday spirit, Iron Studios has displayed Hawkeye on the part of the Rockefeller Center complex in New York right from the series finale. Clint is placed in an action stance with an arrow knocked with a nice Jeremy Renner sculpt. If you are a fan of Disney+ or Hawkeye, then this is the statue for you. The Clint Barton Hawkeye BDS Art Scale 1/10 from Iron Studios is priced at $149.99, set to release in Q2 2023, and pre-orders are live here.

"Continuing the movies, Hawkeye was produced by Marvel Studios for the MCU (Marvel Cinematographic Universe). Once again, the actor Jeremy Renner reruns his role as Clint Barton, the Hawkeye, that after the events of Avengers: Endgame, now as a former Avenger he has the simple task of getting back to his family on Christmas."

"But in New York City, he ends up crossing paths with the young Kate Bishop, a skillful archer, that inspired herself by Barton's past after being saved by him during The Battle of New York, and that dreams of becoming a superhero since then. Facts from Barton's past led him to work with Kate, turning her into his partner and pupil, and they both have to face a conspiracy involving murderers, a clumsy organized crime gang known as the Tracksuit Mafia, the Russian Widow spy Yelena Belova and the fearsome Kingpin Wilson Fisk."