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Hawkgirl Returns to McFarlane with New DC Collector Edition

Kendra Saunders' Hawkgirl joins McFarlane Toys' DC Collector Edition — a detailed 7-inch figure with wings, mace and art card. Pre-orders are live for $34.99.

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a new Hawkgirl Collector Edition figure based on Kendra Saunders from DC Comics.

This Hawkgirl differs from the earlier Shayera Hol release, spotlighting Kendra’s modern comic book identity.

The Hawkgirl figure features metallic armor, articulated wings, mace, extra hands, a base, and art card.

Hawkgirl pre-orders are live for $34.99, with a late July 2026 release alongside Poison Ivy and Wonder Woman.

Hawkgirl is soaring back into the DC Multiverse as McFarlane Toys has officially unveiled its latest DC Collector Edition figure. Unlike the previous Hawkgirl release, this version is based on Kendra Saunders, who debuted in DC Comics in 1999. The earlier figure represented Shayera Hol, the version made famous by the beloved Justice League animated series. While both characters share the mantle of Hawkgirl, they have very different origins.

Kendra Saunders is the modern comic book incarnation of Hawkgirl, a heroine who struggles with her identity after becoming the latest reincarnation of Shiera Sanders. McFarlane Toys captures her updated comic design with a sleek metallic costume, articulated wings, and her iconic mace. She also includes multiple interchangeable hands, a display base, and a collectible art card, making this another standout release in the Collector Edition line. With her impressive sculpt and updated design, Hawkgirl is ready to join your very own Justice League collection. Pre-orders are already live for $34.99, and she is expected to release alongside Poison Ivy and Wonder Woman as part of the latest McFarlane Collector Edition wave in late July 2026.

Hawkgirl (Kendra Saunders) McFarlane Collector Edition

"Using the power of Nth Metal, Kendra Saunders is Hawkgirl, one of the Justice League's newer recruits. Having no trouble standing shoulder to shoulder with giants, Hawkgirl's fighting spirit and determination has made her feared throughout the galaxy."

Hawkgirl as featured in DC comics.

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Includes mace, extra hands and base.

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS DC MULTIVERSE figures.

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