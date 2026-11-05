Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: masters of the universe, mattel

He-Man Blasts Off with New Mattel Flight Armor Chronicles Figure

Mattel introduces Flight Armor He-Man for Masters of the Universe Chronicles 2027 Wave 1, featuring 30 points of articulation.

Article Summary Mattel unveils Masters of the Universe Chronicles Flight Armor He-Man as part of the 2027 Wave 1 lineup.

The 6.5-inch He-Man figure features realistic proportions, detailed new armor, and 30 points of articulation.

Flight Armor He-Man includes a Power Sword, dagger, removable helmet, extra hands, and Sky Sled-inspired deco.

Pre-orders are live for Masters of the Universe Chronicles Flight Armor He-Man at $27.99 with display-ready packaging.

The Masters of the Universe Chronicles collection is getting ready for takeoff as Mattel teases some of its new 2027 action figures. One of them is He-Man, who is being introduced in some new Flight Armor. Releasing as part of Mattel's Masters of the Universe Chronicles 2027 Wave 1, this legendary hero gets a new look inspired by some of his more aerial adventures. This new lineup will also showcase packaging that allows collectors of MOTU figures to display them either in or out of the box.

As for Flight Armor He-Man, he stands 6.5 inches tall, features realistic body proportions and detailed new armor, and has 30 points of articulation. His flight armor deco is designed to match the MOTU Chronicles Sky Sled vehicle (sold separately) to give the legendary warrior a more cosmic feel. He-Man will also come equipped with a Power Sword, a dagger, a removable helmet, and an additional set of hands. Pre-orders are already live for Masters of the Universe Chronicles 2027 Wave 1 at $27.99 each, with other characters like Clawful and Mekanek (2026) also joining the fun.

Masters of the Universe Chronicles – Flight Armor He-Man

"This Chronicles Flight Armor He-Man action figure celebrates the Masters of the Universe hero at 6 1/2-inch scale. This edgier, extra-articulated figure with collector-level design details and realistic body proportions. It delivers deluxe posability with 30 points of articulation."

"The deco design of this He-Man's armor matches the MOTU Chronicles Sky Sled vehicle he is designed to pilot, but also looks great as a stand-alone. The Sky Sled is sold separately, subject to availability. He-Man is well-armed, with a Power Sword, a dagger, removable helmet and an extra set of hands. Deluxe packaging provides display options in or out of the box. Ages 6 and up."

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