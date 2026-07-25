Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: dc comics, iron studios, wonder woman

Hell Awaits with Iron Studios' New 1/10 Absolute Wonder Woman Statue

The DC Comics Absolute Universe Trinity is finally complete as Iron Studios reveals its new highly detailed 1:10 Absolute Wonder Woman statue

Article Summary Iron Studios completes its Absolute Universe Trinity with a 1:10 Absolute Wonder Woman statue revealed at SDCC.

The Wonder Woman statue stands about 10 inches tall, capturing DC’s darker Absolute Universe Diana in detail.

Inspired by a Diana raised in Hell by Circe, the statue features black hair, upgraded armor, tattoos, and sword.

Absolute Wonder Woman pre-orders are live now for $255, with Iron Studios set to release the statue in September 2027.

San Diego Comic-Con has arrived, bringing plenty of exciting collectible reveals. Iron Studios showcased several upcoming 1:10 scale statues, including the final member of its Absolute Universe Trinity. That's right—Absolute Wonder Woman is rising from Hell to join Iron Studios' previously revealed Absolute Batman and Absolute Superman statues. Standing approximately 10 inches tall, this statue captures the darker interpretation of Princess Diana from DC's Absolute Universe.

In this universe, Princess Diana was not raised on Themyscira, but was banished to Hell and raised by the witch Circe. Despite her upbringing, she remains every bit as heroic, compassionate, and powerful as fans expect Wonder Woman to be. Iron Studios has faithfully recreated her striking new design, featuring flowing black hair, upgraded armor, red tattoos, and her mighty sword. This statue is an excellent addition for anyone building an Absolute Universe display, and pre-orders are already live for $255, with a September 2027 release date.

Absolute Wonder Woman 1:10 Scale Statue – Iron Studios

"Since 2012, Iron Studios has been developing and producing extremely detailed collectible figures, being the first Brazilian company with licensed products of the segment, 100% made for collectors. With an acclaimed number of fans worldwide, Iron Studios has been adding an audience that is increasingly demanding and attentive to the smallest detail, winning through some of its works by the most popular and strict collector forums and groups in the World."

"All professionals involved in the processes of creation and development of our figures, share the same passion as our clients, thus, we always seek the highest level of fidelity and perfectionism in each project. Using original references in figures derived from films and series, and creating unique pieces of original comic book characters, based on exclusive conceptual arts, produced by several established artists."

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