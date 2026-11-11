Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: boss fight studio, hellboy

Hellboy (Wolves of St. August) Arrives from Boss Fight Studio Brings

Boss Fight Studio brings Mike Mignola's Hellboy: Wolves of St. August to life with a new figure packed with supernatural accessories.

Article Summary Boss Fight Studio unveils a Hellboy: Wolves of St. August 1:12 scale figure based on Mike Mignola’s 1994 comic.

The Hellboy figure stands 7.5 inches tall, features over 24 points of articulation, and includes a sculpted trench coat.

Accessories include Hellboy’s pistol and holster, alternate belt pouch, broken statue head, and a werewolf skull.

Hellboy: Wolves of St. August is up for preorder at $59.99 now, with Boss Fight Studio targeting a Q3 2027 release.

Hellboy is no stranger to the supernatural, but even the world's greatest paranormal investigator can run into some pretty terrifying creatures along the way! Boss Fight Studio is bringing one of his classic comic book adventures to life with a new Hellboy (Wolves of St. August) 1:12 Scale Action Figure. This new figure is inspired by the Wolves of St. August adventure, an especially interesting piece of Hellboy history. Originally published as a four-part story in Dark Horse Presents #88–91 in 1994, the story follows Hellboy and Dr. Kate Corrigan as they investigate a series of brutal murders in a small Balkan village. Their investigation leads them into the mystery of a centuries-old curse, with ghosts, werewolves, and a ruined castle waiting along the way.

Now, Boss Fight Studio is giving collectors a chance to bring this particular adventure home with a new 1:12 scale Hellboy figure. Standing approximately 7.5 inches tall, the figure features over 24 points of articulation and comes packed with accessories inspired by the comic book story. Big Red will now come with a sculpted trench coat, his pistol with a holster, an alternate belt pouch, a broken statue head, and a werewolf skull. One can imagine that the previous Boss Fight Studio Accessory Pack will also work with this new release. The new Hellboy (Wolves of St. August) 1:12 Scale Action Figure is currently available for preorder for $59.99, with a Q3 2027 release.

Hellboy Wave 2 Hellboy (Wolves of St. August) Figure

"Investigating a series of brutal murders in a small Balkan town, Hellboy and Kate Corrigan find themselves exploring a ruined castle filled with ghosts and werewolves. Hellboy (Wolves of St. August) includes a pistol, holster, alternate belt pouch, broken statue head, and werewolf skull."

Product Features

7.5 inches (19.05cm)

Made of plastic

Based on the Hellboy: The Wolves of St. August graphic novel

Highly detailed

Over 24 points of articulation

Box Contents

Hellboy figure

Pistol with holster

Alternate belt pouch

Broken statue head

Werewolf skull

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!