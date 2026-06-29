Posted in: Collectibles, Dark Horse Direct | Tagged: dark horse direct, helldivers II

Helldivers 2: Protectors of Democracy Statue from Dark Horse Direct

Dark Horse Direct and Gentle Giant Studios brought to life an incredible Helldivers 2 Protectors of Democracy statue for Super Earth.

Article Summary Dark Horse Direct unveils the Helldivers 2 Protectors of Democracy statue, created with Gentle Giant Studios.

The 10-inch Helldivers premium statue features two soldiers celebrating over a defeated Automaton enemy.

Limited to 500 pieces, the Helldivers collectible includes signature B-01 armor, capes, and authenticity certificate.

Helldivers 2 fans can preorder the $299 statue now, with shipping currently expected for May 2027.

Democracy prevails as a brand-new Helldivers 2 premium statue has arrived! From Dark Horse Direct, in partnership with Arrowhead Game Studios and Sony Interactive Entertainment, it's time to show your support for Super Earth. Limited to just 500 pieces worldwide, this impressive collectible features two legendary Helldivers locked in victory after taking down a deadly Automaton. Dark Horse Direct packed this statue with incredible details, from the standard B-01 Tactical Armor to the iconic capes, including the Protector of the Heart Cape and the Heroes of Vengeance Cape. The exclusive Helldivers 2: Protectors of Democracy statue stands approximately 10" tall, 11.5" long, and 8" deep.

Every element captures the action and spirit of Helldivers 2, making it a standout display piece for fans of the game. Whether you're honoring the fallen heroes of Malevelon Creek, fighting to spread Managed Democracy across Super Earth, or simply looking for an incredible centerpiece for your gaming collection, this limited-edition statue is worth checking out. The Helldivers 2: Protectors of Democracy statue is available to preorder now for $299 and is expected to ship in May 2027. While you're there, be sure to check out Dark Horse Direct's other Helldivers 2 collectibles, including miniature replica helmets and an impressive life-size helmet replica.

The Helldivers 2: Protectors of Democracy Premium Statue

"Brought to life through sculpting by Gentle Giant Studios, along with prototyping and paint by J.W. Production, two Helldivers adorned in the standard B-01 Tactical armor set are locked in a victorious handshake above the shattered remains of a defeated Automaton. The Helldiver on the left proudly wears the Protector of the Heart Cape, issued to all active Helldivers for their triumphant victory in the Battle of Super Earth, while the Helldiver on the right dons the Fallen Hero's Vengeance Cape, honoring their comrades who lost their lives in the battle on Malevelon Creek."

"Standing at 10" tall on an 11.5" wide by 8" deep base, this premium statue is limited to only 500 units and comes with a hand-numbered certificate of authenticity. Pre-orders are anticipated to begin shipping between January and March 2027 with a purchase limit of two per customer."

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