Posted in: Collectibles, Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: burger king, hello kitty

Hello Kitty Gets the Royal Treatment with New Burger King Kids' Meal

Hello Kitty and Friends arrive at Burger King with six mystery-box collectible figures and the chance to get a rare golden Hello Kitty

Article Summary Hello Kitty and Friends arrive at Burger King on October 20 with a new King Jr. Kids Meal toy collection.

The Burger King Hello Kitty set includes six mystery-box figures, featuring favorites like My Melody and Kuromi.

Collectors can chase a rare golden Hello Kitty toy, with some lucky fans unlocking the complete six-figure set.

Burger King will also host a Hello Kitty claw-machine event in Downey on October 23 with a 14K gold-plated prize.

Make way for royalty as Burger King has just unveiled their newest Kids' Meal toy with the iconic world of Sanrio. Starting October 20, 2026, the fast-food chain will be bringing Hello Kitty and Friends into the spotlight with a new collection of six mystery-box figures. That is right: Hello Kitty, My Melody, Kuromi, Cinnamoroll, and Keroppi are all joining the fun, each sporting a Burger King crown. These figures will come in surprise boxes, so collectors will have to embrace the gamble of not knowing which character they are getting until the package is opened. To make things better, there is a chance to find the sixth toy in the set featuring the special golden Hello Kitty figure!

Hello Kitty is definitely taking over the fast food world in 2026 with a nice variety of collabs at Sonic, McDonald's, and now Burger King. Beyond the standard Kids' Meal, this Sanrio promotion will feature a special golden claw-machine event! Scheduled for October 23 in Downey, California, Burger King has announced the chance to win a one-of-a-kind 14K gold-plated Hello Kitty figurine with a special claw machine, which will surely take your Hello Kitty collection to some expensive new levels. Between the blind-box format and the golden chase, Burger King will be a popping this week as fans try to snag up all six figures. Fans will be able to start collecting these tomorrow at participating Burger King restaurants, while supplies last.

Hello Kitty and Friends x Burger King

"Hello Kitty® and her Friends are making their way to Burger King® restaurants nationwide. Starting October 20, for a limited time, families can enjoy a Hello Kitty® and Friends King Jr. Kids' Meal, featuring one of six exclusive toys inside a mystery blind box, giving Guests the thrill of not knowing which character they'll get until they open it. The collection features beloved Hello Kitty® and Friends characters, including Hello Kitty®, My Melody™, Kuromi™, Cinnamoroll™ and Keroppi™, each sporting a Burger King crown, with some holding fan-favorite BK items. Plus, a lucky few may get to unveil a complete set of all six Hello Kitty® and Friends figurines if they find a special golden-colored Hello Kitty® toy (at participating restaurants, while supplies last)."

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