Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, sdcc

Here Are All the SDCC 2026 Exclusives Coming Soon from Hasbro Pulse

San Diego Comic-Con 2026 is right around the corner and here is the rundown list of all the exclusives arriving from Hasbro

San Diego Comic-Con 2026 is finally here, and Hasbro is bringing an exciting lineup of convention exclusives spanning several of its biggest brands. Collectors attending the show can visit Booth #3213, while fans at home can purchase the remaining inventory through Hasbro Pulse following the convention. Transformers headlines this year's lineup with the Optimus Prime & Autobot Jazz Cereal Box Set, celebrating the classic animated series. Hasbro is also debuting a fun crossover collaboration that transforms the world of Jem and the Holograms with an Energon-powered Transformers-inspired release. G.I. Joe collectors won't be left out either. This year's exclusives include Fatal Fluffies along with a Shipwreck & Cadet Deming Limited Edition 2-Pack, giving Classified Series fans plenty to look forward to.

Ghostbusters joins the celebration with the debut of Ecto Glow Chopper, an unreleased vehicle from Kenner's The Real Ghostbusters. The glow-in-the-dark deco and concept surely make this one of the most unique convention offerings in Hasbro's lineup. Star Wars fans will have multiple exclusives to hunt down, including the Black Series ARF Trooper & AT-RT (501st) Set as well as a special The Vintage Collection Anakin Skywalker & Ahsoka Tano set inspired by the original Clone Wars micro-series. Marvel Legends rounds out the convention lineup with a retro-inspired three-pack featuring Spider-Man, Electro, and Lizard, paying tribute to classic meme-worthy cartoon. Lastly, X-Men fans can also look forward to a brand-new Professor X '97 figure inspired by X-Men '97. With something available for nearly every Hasbro collector, SDCC 2026 is shaping up to be another memorable convention. Fans can browse the complete lineup now on Hasbro Pulse and watch for online ordering opportunities throughout the weekend.

San Diego Comic Con 2026 Exclusives – HASBRO BOOTH #3213

"Inspired by HasbroPulse.com, this interactive destination brings fans into the worlds they love, featuring new product showcases, immersive experiences and shareable photo moments all in one place. Hasbro Pulse Store: Shop a curated selection of top-quality toys and collectibles, including must-have convention exclusives such as the following:

TRANSFORMERS OPTIMUS PRIME & AUTOBOT JAZZ CEREAL BOX SET

TRANSFORMERS JEM AND THE HOLOGRAMS AUTOBOT BLASTER & KP GLIT, KP SUNDOR, AND KP ROSANNA

G.I. JOE CLASSIFIED SERIES #204, FATAL FLUFFIES

G.I. JOE CLASSIFIED SERIES #205, SHIPWRECK VS. CADET DEMING (THERE'S NO PLACE LIKE SPRINGFIELD)

KENNER CLASSICS THE REAL GHOSTBUSTERS ECTO-GLOW GLOW COPTER VEHICLE

MY LITTLE PONY KAYOU FRIENDSHIP IN THE CARDS

STAR WARS : THE BLACK SERIES ARF TROOPER (501ST) & AT-RT FIGURES

: THE BLACK SERIES ARF TROOPER (501ST) & AT-RT FIGURES STAR WARS : THE VINTAGE COLLECTION ANAKIN SKYWALKER & ASAJJ VENTRESS FIGURES

: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION ANAKIN SKYWALKER & ASAJJ VENTRESS FIGURES MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES PROFESSOR CHARLES XAVIER & HOVERCHAIR, X-MEN '97 FIGURE

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES SPIDER-MAN, MARVEL'S LIZARD, & MARVEL'S ELECTRO FIGURES

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