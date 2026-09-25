Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: boss fight studio, hero H.A.C.K.S

Hero H.A.C.K.S. Debuts Stellar Guard: Cosmic Defender of Accord

Get ready to expand your Hero H.A.C.K.S. collection as Boss Fight Studio is back with a new wave of 1/18-scale action figures

Article Summary Boss Fight Studio unveils the Hero H.A.C.K.S. Stellar Guard, a 1/18-scale Cosmic Defender of Accord built for battle.

The Hero H.A.C.K.S. Stellar Guard features 25 points of articulation, alternate hands, and two swappable heads.

Accessories include a Rapid Pulse blaster, shield, cleaver attachment, and a General Will McLeod army-builder option.

Hero H.A.C.K.S. collectors can pre-order Stellar Guard for $29.99 now, with BigBadToyStore listing an early Q3 2027 release.

The battle for the galaxy is getting another defender as Boss Fight Studio expands its Hero H.A.C.K.S. universe with the Stellar Guard: Cosmic Defender of Accord. This new 1/18-scale figure introduces one of the soldiers responsible for protecting humanity and bringing order to a galaxy filled with conflict. The Stellar Guard comes with 25 points of articulation, allowing for a wide range of poses and making this figure ready for some serious action. Boss Fight Studio has also packed the figure with a Rapid Pulse blaster, shield, cleaver attachment, handle, alternate hands, and two alternate heads.

Just like the rest of the Hero H.A.C.K.S. lineup, the Stellar Guard is designed with customization in mind. Boss Fight made sure to allow collectors to transform the figure into General Will McLeod by swapping in a head, adding a nice army-builder design to this release. The interchangeable parts make it possible to mix and match pieces with other figures in the line, giving collectors plenty of options for creating their own characters and expanding the forces of Accord. The Hero H.A.C.K.S. Stellar Guard: Cosmic Defender of Accord is currently available for pre-order for $29.99, with an early Q3 2027 release.

Hero H.A.C.K.S. Stellar Guard: Cosmic Defender of Accord

"Hero H.A.C.K.S. is a 1/18 scale action figure line with 25+ points of articulation and tons of interchangeable parts! Core Wave 1 consists of six incredible heroes and villains from throughout the time stream. Each can be customized with other Hero H.A.C.K.S. products to HACK your collection!"



"Under the command of the honorable General Will McLeod, the Stellar Guards are steadfast defenders of humanity. Although not as well equipped or individually skilled as the Knights, the Stellar Guards have the weight of numbers on their side. Equipped with their Rapid Pulse weapons, powered by lab-grown artificial Karian crystals, the Guards have the firepower to bring peace and order to a warring galaxy. Fully articulated figure includes Rapid Pulse blaster, cleaver attachment, handle, shield, alternate head, General Will McLeod head, and alternate hands."

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