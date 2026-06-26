Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: g.i. joe, hasbro

Hit the Slopes with G.I. Joe Classified Series Clifton "Iceberg" Nash

Prepare for action: Hasbro has unveiled Clifton “Iceberg” Nash, a new 6" G.I. Joe Classified Series figure available for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse for $27.99, with an expected November 2026 release.

Article Summary Hasbro brings Clifton “Iceberg” Nash to the G.I. Joe Classified Series as a cold-weather specialist built for arctic action.

This #207 G.I. Joe Classified Series figure features multiple points of articulation and a winter rescue-inspired design.

Iceberg includes goggles, knife, pistol, sniper rifle, and a snowboard accessory for dynamic snow mission displays.

G.I. Joe Classified Series Clifton “Iceberg” Nash is up for pre-order at $27.99 now with a November 2026 release.

Hasbro returns to Arctic operations with Clifton "Iceberg" Nash, a cold-weather specialist joining the Classified Series Avalanche Rescue-inspired lineup. He was built for extreme environments, arctic warfare scenarios, and comes equipped with gear suited for snowbound missions. Iceberg is a Joe designed to pair well with other winter-themed releases and is the perfect hero to help expand winter operations.

His accessories include arctic-inspired equipment such as goggles, a knife, a pistol, a sniper rifle, and a snowboard accessory that adds a unique dynamic element to the release. The snowboard accessory adds a unique display option that sets him apart from standard infantry-style figures. His loadout supports his survival-focused identity and pairs well with the Avalanche Rescue Joe or the Winter C.A.T. Pre-orders are live on Hasbro Pulse for $27.99, with an expected November 2026 release.

G.I. Joe Classified Series #207, Clifton "Iceberg" Nash

"G.I. Joe is a highly skilled, on-demand, special operations force of men and women from around the globe tasked with defending the world from Cobra, a ruthless criminal organization bent on total domination. The brave members of G.I. Joe are prepared to seek out Cobra in any environment on the planet. From hostile jungles to ice-clad arctic peaks…wherever there's trouble, G.I. Joe is there. New to the G.I. Joe Classified Series line, Clifton "Iceberg" Nash comes ready for adventure, with multiple points of articulation for high poseability."

"This Clifton "Iceberg" Nash figure contains 6 character-inspired accessory pieces including snow board, goggles, knife and 3 weapon accessories. The cold is Iceberg's element. This is not to say that he's unaware of the dangers of cold weather or impervious to the lethal effects of hypothermia. Iceberg's just not happy until the mercury dips below zero. Give him a rifle and an icicle, and you'll have an igloo full of prisoners before night fall."

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