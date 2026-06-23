Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: kpop demon hunters, mattel

Hit the Stage with Mattel's New KPop Demon Hunters Mira Doll

Mattel is ready to show collectors and fans How It's Done as they finally drop the long-awaited KPop Demon Hunters dolls

Article Summary Mattel’s KPop Demon Hunters Mira doll has arrived, bringing HUNTR/X’s fan-favorite performer to collectors at last.

The 11-inch Mira doll recreates her “How It’s Done” opening look with screen-accurate styling and signature details.

Enhanced articulation and Mira’s curved moon sword accessory make this KPop Demon Hunters doll ideal for display.

Priced at $26.99, the KPop Demon Hunters Mira doll is available at Target and Walmart alongside Zoey and Rumi.

After a year-long wait for merchandise, Mattel is continuing its KPop Demon Hunters rollout with a highly detailed doll inspired by HUNTR/X member Mira. The fan-favorite performer joins the growing lineup of collectibles celebrating the first anniversary of Netflix's breakout animated hit. Coming in at 11" tall, Mira is dressed in her performance outfit from the opening sequence of the film during the energetic song "How It's Done." Mattel has faithfully recreated the character's appearance with a detailed sculpt and a signature costume.

This KPop Demon Hunters doll features enhanced articulation, giving collectors plenty of posing options for display. Attention to detail is evident throughout the figure, from the costume design to character-specific accessories such as her iconic curved moon sword. The combination of articulation and screen-accurate styling will make this a must-have collectible for 2026. Mira is currently available through major retailers such as Target and Walmart, though demand has been high since launch. Priced at $26.99, and be sure to snag up Zoey and Rumi dolls as well to finish your HUNTR/X team.

Mattel – KPop Demon Hunters Mira

"KPop Demon Hunters comes to life with a performance-ready Mira from HUNTR/X "How It's Done" doll. She's gonna show you how it's done in her show-ready attire with stage makeup and shimmering Curved Moon Sword accessory. Her signature long, pink hair complements her shoulder-embellished crop top and mini skirt accessorized with a chain belt and norigae charm. Her thigh-high boots, fingerless gloves, earrings, and Curved Moon Sword round out the stage slaying ensemble."

Hunt demons in style with the KPop Demon Hunters Mira Fashion Doll from the beloved HUNTR/X girl group.

Mira doll dazzles in a coordinated stage ensemble to HUNTR/X's opening song, "How It's Done." Complete with her Curved Moon Sword accessory.

As seen on stage, Mira doll wears a shoulder-embellished crop top and mini skirt accessorized with a chain belt, norigae charm, fingerless gloves, and thigh-high boots.

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