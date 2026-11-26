Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: Formula 1, lego

Hit the Track with LEGO Speed Champions TGR Haas VF-26 Race Car

LEGO Speed Champions welcomes the TGR Haas VF-26 with a 209-piece Formula 1 build and driver minifigures of Esteban Ocon and Oliver Bearman

Article Summary LEGO Speed Champions brings the Formula 1 TGR Haas VF-26 to life as a 209-piece build packed with 2026 race car detail.

The Formula 1 model features Haas colors, sponsor graphics, tire prints, and the mandatory halo for authentic grid appeal.

Exclusive Esteban Ocon and Oliver Bearman minifigures include personal helmets and driver numbers for race-ready play.

Priced at $27.99, the LEGO Formula 1 Haas VF-26 race car is slated for March 2027, with pre-orders not live yet.

Haas is gearing up for another Formula 1 season, and LEGO Speed Champions is bringing its 2026 contender to life with the TGR Haas VF-26! The team has two exciting drivers behind the wheel, starting with Esteban Ocon, a French racer who made his F1 debut in 2016 and earned his first Grand Prix victory at the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix. Joining him is British driver Oliver Bearman, who made headlines with an impressive substitute debut for Ferrari at the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix before earning a full-time seat with Haas. Now LEGO Speed Champions is reaching new heights with real Formula 1 race cars featuring iconic minifigures.

The LEGO Speed Champions TGR Haas VF-26 F1 Race Car measures 7.8" long and is only 1.8" tall. The 209-piece set beautifully recreates the VF-26 with its white, red, and black team colors, authentic sponsor details, tire graphics, and the required halo design. Brand-new minifigures of Ocon and Bearman are also included, each with personalized helmets and driver-number stickers. Pre-orders for this new LEGO Speed Champions Formula 1 Haas race car are not live yet, but will be $27.99 with a March 2027 release.

LEGO Formula 1 TGR Haas VF-26 F1® Race Car

"Make a stunningly detailed recreation of the TGR Haas VF-26 F1® race car for dynamic display and action-packed play with this building kit for kids. Piece together a model of the team's 2026 car that's full of F1 regulation design features, including the tire graphics and halo. Then make LEGO® Speed Champions history by choosing from minifigures of real-life TGR Haas F1 Team drivers Esteban Ocon and Oliver Bearman to take the wheel."

"Attach your chosen driver's number to the car, give them their personal helmet and power around the circuit (or living room). This is part of a collection of sets (sold separately) featuring all 11 F1 teams' cars and drivers from the 2026 season to create bigger races and showstopping room decor. The LEGO Builder app empowers kids to tackle complex builds with ease. Set contains 209 pieces."

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