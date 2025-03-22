Posted in: Collectibles, Hiya Toys | Tagged: godzilla, hiya toys

Hiya Toys Debuts King Ghidorah 2.0 Figure from King of the Monsters

Witness the return of King Ghidorah as Hiya Toys debut their new 2.0 figure from the Godzilla: King of the Monsters film

Article Summary Hiya Toys launches King Ghidorah 2.0 figure, featuring upgraded articulation and design for MonsterVerse fans.

This extraterrestrial Titan boasts three heads, golden scales, and a massive 22" wingspan for dynamic posing.

The figure includes gravity beam effects and stands, emphasizing its dominance as a Godzilla rival.

Available for pre-order at $110, King Ghidorah 2.0 mesmerizes collectors with its accurate 2019 film details.

Witness the arrival of a new alpha as King Ghidorah is back and ready to dominate your Godzilla collection once again. King Gidorah is one of Godzilla's most infamous rivals, who was reintroduced to audiences in Legendary Pictures MonsterVerse with Godzilla: King of the Monsters. Unlike previous versions, this Ghidorah is an extraterrestrial Titan who is truly seeking world domination. With three heads, golden scales, and massive wings, this alien dragon is a truly remarkable Titan, and Hiya Toys is back with a new, updated figure for it. The hit toy company has just unveiled the third release of King Ghidorah as this nearly unstoppable force of nature has been awakening yet again, standing 14" tall and having a 22" long wingspan!

This new 2.0 King of the Monsters release will have upgraded neck articulation, allowing for even more dynamic posing. He will also feature three of his destructive gravity beam effects and three stands to help support his might. Hiya Toys continues to knock this MonsterVerse design out of the park, and this Hiya Exquisite Basic Series is no different. The updated articulation will surely be a treat for fans who have not acquired the previous two releases, and pre-orders are live. Godzilla fans will be able to bring home this cosmic king hime in Q4 2025 for $110, and it can be reserved right through Hiya Toys now.

Godzilla King of the Monsters – King Ghidorah 2.0 from Hiya Toys

"The Apex predator, A rival alpha to Godzilla. New item King Ghidorah 2.0 from Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019) joins Hiya EXQUISITE BASIC Series! In the film King Ghidorah is first seen frozen in Antarctic ice at Outpost 32. He was freed by Emma Russell and Alan Jonah's team as part of their plan to manipulate the Titans and renew the world's ecosphere."

"Proving impossible to control King Ghidorah with the ORCA, he temporarily succeeded in usurping Godzilla's dominance, spontaneously awakening the other Titans and commanding them to begin destroying both humanity and the world's ecosystems. The new EXQUISITE BASIC King Ghidorah 2.0 Ver. Action figure based on Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019). The brand new King Ghidorah figure stands 35CM tall with a 56CM wingspan, brings the Three-Headed King with accurate screen appearance details."

