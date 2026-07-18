Posted in: Collectibles, Hiya Toys | Tagged: godzilla, hiya toys

Hiya Toys Debuts New Battle Damaged Mecha King Ghidorah Figure

Bow before the king as Hiya Toys returns with a brand-new, battle-damaged Mecha King Ghidorah release.

Article Summary Hiya Toys unveils a Battle Damaged Mecha King Ghidorah figure based on Godzilla vs. King Ghidorah (1991).

The 13-inch Godzilla collectible features movie-accurate sculpting, battle-worn wings, and cybernetic detail.

Accessories include gravity rays, connecting claws, an attraction cable, and a Godzilla capture arm.

Godzilla fans can pre-order Mecha King Ghidorah now for $115.99 ahead of its planned Q2 2027 release.

Bow before the king as Hiya Toys returns with a brand-new Exquisite Basic Series Godzilla figure. Coming to life from the 1991 film Godzilla vs. King Ghidorah, Mecha King Ghidorah returns with a brand-new battle-damaged figure. Standing at an impressive 13 inches tall, Mecha King Ghidorah combines biological design with advanced cybernetic technology, creating a truly legendary monster. The character made his first and only appearance in the 1991 film, but fans can now bring this iconic version of King Ghidorah home with an incredible Hiya Toys release that is packed with articulation, accessories, and detailed sculpting.

This battle-damaged Mecha Ghidorah includes a variety of accessories, including four connecting claws, three gravity rays, an attraction cable, and a Godzilla capture arm, allowing collectors to recreate scenes of Ghidorah lifting Godzilla from the ground. It is always exciting to see King Ghidorah return in collectible form, and the Mecha version remains a fan-favorite design. This release will make a powerful addition to any growing Godzilla collection and is a must-have for any new or old collector. Pre-orders are already available for $115.99, with the figure scheduled to release in Q2 2027.

Hiya Toys – Godzilla vs. King Ghidorah Mecha King Battle Damaged

"The story follows after the initial confrontation between Godzilla and King Ghidorah, Emi Kano from the future utilizes advanced 23rd-century technology to combat Godzilla. She salvages the remains of King Ghidorah beneath the sea and modifies into Mecha King Ghidorah—a formidable cyborg of biology and cutting-edge machinery. This mechanical titan makes its dramatic debut in the climactic final battle in Shinjuku, Tokyo."

"Standing 33CM tall with multiple points of articulation, Mecha King Ghidorah faithfully recreates its final-battle look. The movie-accurate colors combine golden organic scales with cold silver-grey armor, capturing its wing-spread pose. The torn, battle-worn wings add further tension to the battlefield display. Its mechanical head, metal wings, and sculpted body details bring together both biological and mechanical elements from the film. From organic texture to mechanical parts and battle-damaged appearance, each detail is carefully recreated."

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