Posted in: Collectibles, Hiya Toys | Tagged: godzilla, hiya toys

Hiya Toys Debuts New Godzilla 2000: Millennium (Final Battle) Figure

Hiya Toys is back with a new highly articulated and detailed Godzilla 2000: Millennium figure with the Final Battle Version

Article Summary Hiya Toys unveils a Godzilla 2000: Millennium Final Battle figure in its EXQUISITE BASIC line, packed with detail.

The 7-inch Godzilla figure features molten-style paint apps with yellow-to-charred gradients across claws, chest, and teeth.

Translucent orange-to-gold dorsal fins and multiple articulation points let this Godzilla strike dynamic final battle poses.

Originally a New York Comic Con 2026 exclusive at $75, leftover Godzilla stock may surface via Fan Channel or Hiya Toys.

The King of the Monsters is ready to unleash some serious destruction! Hiya Toys has revealed its new Godzilla 2000: Millennium Final Battle Godzilla Figure, joining the EXQUISITE BASIC lineup and bringing the monster's fiery movie design to collectors. Standing 7 inches tall, this new Godzilla figure captures the creature in its climactic battle appearance from the 1999 film. The sculpt is loaded with molten-inspired paintwork, featuring yellow-to-charred gradients across the teeth, claws, chest, and limbs to recreate Godzilla's energy-overloaded look.

Godzilla's translucent and fiery dorsal fins are another standout feature, sporting layered orange-to-gold gradients that give the figure its signature spicy appearance. Multiple articulation points allow for dynamic display poses, and an extra set of interchangeable hands is included for additional posing options. The Final Battle Millennium-era Godzilla was a New York Comic Con 2026 exclusive that had a $75 price tag. One can expect leftover stock to become available online via Fan Channel sites or the Hiya Toy Store, so keep your eyes peeled.

Final Battle Version – Godzilla 2000: Millennium

"Godzilla lands in Nemuro, Hokkaido. It destroys the town and disappears, but then makes another landing in Tokaimura, Ibaraki Prefecture. Meanwhile, a mysterious rock mass discovered in Kashima Nada, Ibaraki Prefecture by the Crisis Control Intelligence (CCI) suddenly begins flying and confronts the King. When our hero radiates a heat ray, a giant UFO appears from within the rock mass…"

"This brand-new Final Battle Ver. action figure stands approximately 18 cm tall, faithfully recreating Godzilla's climactic appearance from Godzilla 2000. Features multi-layered paint applications that recreate the appearance of energy overload, with yellow-to-charred gradients across the teeth, claws, chest, and limbs to highlight the battle-worn texture of its molten skin. The translucent dorsal fins are painted with layered gradients of orange to gold, radiating a molten golden-orange glow when illuminated, evoking the moment before Godzilla's ultimate energy release."

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