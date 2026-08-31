Posted in: Collectibles, Hiya Toys | Tagged: godzilla, hiya toys

Hiya Toys Reveals New Godzilla vs. Megaguirus 2000 Godzilla Figure

A new Hiya Toys Exquisite Basic Series figure is on the way that brings the events of Godzilla vs. Megaguirus 2000 to life

Article Summary Hiya Toys unveils a new Godzilla vs. Megaguirus 2000 figure in its Exquisite Basic Series 7-inch lineup.

The Godzilla figure features textured skin, purple dorsal fins, articulated joints, and swappable hands.

Inspired by the 2000 Godzilla film, the release captures the King of the Monsters with a fierce updated design.

Godzilla collectors can pre-order the Hiya Toys figure now for $64.99 ahead of its Q3 2027 release.

Humanity has awakened a deadly and ancient evil, and now Hiya Toys brings it to life with their latest Exquisite Basic Series figure. Releasing as part of their ongoing 7-inch-scale Godzilla line, a brand-new version of the King of the Monsters comes to life from the 2000 film Godzilla vs. Megaguirus. In this film, humanity continues to eliminate the King of the Monsters, but in doing so, they awaken an ancient evil by creating an artificial black hole. It is now up to humanity and Godzilla to unite to take on this deadly new kaiju, and Hiya Toys has created the perfect figure for it.

Coming in at 7 inches tall, Godzilla has been brought to life from the hit 2000 film, showcasing his textured skin, purple dorsal fins, and more aggressive design. The figure will be fully articulated and include a pair of swappable hands for poseability. A lot of incredible detail and craftsmanship have been put into this brand-new release, and pre-orders are already live for $64.99, with a Q3 2027 release. Stay tuned for more Exquisite Basic Series figures coming soon from Hiya Toys, with hopes of Megaguirus arriving in the future.

HIYA Exquisite Basic Series Godzilla vs. Megaguirus 2000

"The 24th film in the Godzilla series, Godzilla vs. Megaguirus (2000) follows humanity's latest attempt to eliminate Godzilla once and for all. Under the "G Extermination Strategy," the G Countermeasures Headquarters develops the Dimension Tide, a new weapon designed to generate an artificial black hole and send Godzilla into another dimension."

"However, a test firing distorts space-time and awakens the ancient giant insect Meganulon in the modern world. Rapidly multiplying and developing into swarms of Meganula, they absorb Godzilla's energy and ultimately give rise to the deadly monster Megaguirus. A three-way battle between Godzilla, Megaguirus, and humanity soon erupts across Odaiba, Tokyo."

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