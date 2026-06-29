Posted in: Collectibles, Hiya Toys | Tagged: godzilla, hiya toys

Hiya Toys Summons New Godzilla vs. Biollante (1989) Exquisite Figure

Hiya Toys is back with their latest Exquisite Basic Series figure from Godzilla vs. Biollante 1989 as Biollante rises once again

Article Summary Hiya Toys unveils a new Godzilla vs. Biollante 1989 Exquisite Basic Series figure based on the iconic kaiju.

Biollante’s tragic Godzilla origin ties Dr. Shiragami, Erika’s cells, a rose, and G-Cells into one mutant monster.

The Godzilla figure stands 7.9 inches tall, spans nearly 16 inches wide, and features wired vines and snapping mouths.

Pre-orders are live for $179.99 through Hiya Toys, with the Godzilla vs. Biollante release set for Q3 2027.

Biollante is one of Godzilla's most unique and tragic enemies, and she first appeared in Godzilla vs. Biollante (1989), the 17th film in the Godzilla series. Her story begins with Dr. Genshiro Shiragami, a genetic engineer grieving the loss of his daughter, Erika. Hoping to preserve part of her, he would go on to fuse her cells with a rose. Later, he added Godzilla's powerful G-Cells to help the plant survive, but the experiment would go horribly wrong. The rose mutated into Biollante, which Hiya Toys has brought to life with a new EXQUISITE BASIC Series action figure based on her 1989 movie appearance.

Standing about 7.9" tall and nearly 16" wide with her vines spread, the figure features a detailed bark-like body. Biollante is a gigantic plant monster with enormous vines, razor-sharp teeth, acidic attacks, and incredible regenerative powers. Hiya Toys was sure to capture all of this with an impressive figure with a translucent, glowing core, flexible, wire-framed vines, and multiple snapping mouths. This figure is perfect for recreating Biollante's legendary battle with Godzilla and will be a must-have kaiju for any collection. Pre-orders are already live for a whopping $179.99 on the Hiya Toys Store with a Q3 2027 release date.

HIYA Exquisite Basic Series – Godzilla vs. Biollante (1989)

"Now, Biollante from Godzilla vs. Biollante (1989) joins in the Hiya Toys EXQUISITE BASIC Series! This is the 17th film in the Godzilla series, and the first to be helmed by director Kazuki Omori. Five years after the great destruction of the Shinjuku subcenter, a fierce struggle unfolds over Godzilla's cells (G-cells)—cells capable of producing an anti-nuclear bacteria that can neutralize nuclear weapons and even tip the world's military balance."

"Dr. Shiragami, an authority in genetic engineering, had secretly fused the cells of his late daughter with a rose; in an effort to keep her cells alive, he spliced G-cells into the rose's seed—only for it to mutate into a giant monster, giving birth to Biollante. And so begins the battle against Godzilla, newly awakened at Mt. Mihara."

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