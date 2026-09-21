Posted in: Collectibles, Hiya Toys | Tagged: godzilla, hiya toys

Hiya Toys Unleashes New Godzilla Singular Point (Ultima Version)

The King of the Monsters returns to Hiya Toys as they debut their new Exquisite Basic Series Godzilla Singular Point Ultima Version

Article Summary Hiya Toys unveils a new Godzilla Singular Point Ultima Version figure, bringing the anime kaiju’s final form to life.

This Godzilla Ultima design features a massive armored body, huge jaws, red markings, and a striking anime look.

The Exquisite Basic Series Godzilla figure stands 6.7 inches tall, stretches 27.6 inches long, and offers fluid articulation.

Godzilla fans can pre-order Hiya Toys’ Ultima Version now for $118.99, with the new release slated for late 2027.

Hiya Toys has been slowly bringing some iconic versions of the King of the Monsters, a.k.a. Godzilla, to life. They have beautifully captured iconic Toho-era designs, MonsterVerse versions, and much more. They are now stepping into the world of anime by bringing the 2021 TV show Godzilla Singular Point to life. In this universe, an exotic form of matter known as Archetype has modified some iconic kaiju from the Toho universe into new, chaotic versions. In the end, the King of the Monsters evolves into his final form, known as Godzilla Ultima.

This is a massive version of the kaiju, featuring a thick, armored body, huge jaws, red markings, and the ability to end time and space. Hiya Toys now brings this Ultima version to life with an impressive figure that stands at 6.7 inches tall and a whopping 27.6 inches long. A nice variety of details is captured here, along with fluid articulation that allows for some impressive and imposing display options. This very unique anime version of Godzilla from Singular Point is already up for pre-order at $118.99 and is expected to release at the end of 2027.

Hiya Toys – Godzilla Singular Point (Ultima Version)

"Godzilla Singular Point is a completely original TV anime series and a new project in the Godzilla franchise. Featuring an original story across 13 episodes, the series follows two young geniuses — female researcher Mei Kamino and male engineer Yun Arikawa — as they investigate unknown phenomena and face unprecedented challenges alongside their companions."

"The new EXQUISITE BASIC Series Godzilla Ultima Version action figure stands approximately 17CM tall with an overall length(from head to tail) of approximately 70CM, faithfully recreating the distinctive appearance of Godzilla Ultima from Godzilla: Singular Point. The figure captures the creature's massive proportions, rugged layered skin texture, sharp facial features, and imposing body structure. The large dorsal fins extend from the back toward the tail, featuring detailed sculpting and paint applications that highlight their unique coloration."

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