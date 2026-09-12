Posted in: Collectibles, Hiya Toys | Tagged: godzilla, hiya toys

Hiya Toys Unveils New Exquisite Godzilla vs. Megaguirus (2000) Figure

The battle of iconic kaijus continues at Hiya Toys as they unveil their new Exquisite Basic Series figure from Godzilla vs. Megaguirus

Article Summary Hiya Toys unveils a new Megaguirus figure from Godzilla vs. Megaguirus (2000) in the Exquisite Basic Series.

The Megaguirus action figure stands 9.5 inches tall with detailed sculpting, articulation, and a display base.

Inspired by the film, Megaguirus emerges after the Dimension Tide test unleashes prehistoric insects into Japan.

Megaguirus pre-orders are live now at Hiya Toys for $107.99, with the Godzilla villain arriving in Q4 2027.

Hiya Toys is back with a brand-new Godzilla Exquisite Basic Series figure, returning to the events of Godzilla vs. Megaguirus (2000). In an attempt to defeat Godzilla, the Japanese government developed a special weapon known as the Dimension Tide. This weapon was created to take down Godzilla by creating an artificial black hole and sending him away. However, upon testing this technology, they would accidentally bring prehistoric insects into modern Japan. A swarm of these creatures would soon attack Godzilla, drain his energy, and transfer it to their queen.

Now, Megaguirus is ready to take down Japan and anyone who gets in her way, including the King of the Monsters. Hiya Toys is now bringing this queen to life with an impressive new figure that is highly detailed, articulated, and stands 9.5 inches tall. No accessories are featured here, but Megaguirus will come with an articulated display base, allowing for some aerial displays. Pre-orders are already live on the Hiya Toys Store for $107.99, with the creature set to arrive in Q4 2027.

HIYA Exquisite Basic Series – Godzilla vs. Megaguirus 2000

"The vicious high-speed predator takes flight! Megaguirus from Godzilla vs. Megaguirus now joins the Hiya Toys EXQUISITE BASIC Series! The 24th film in the Godzilla series, Godzilla vs. Megaguirus follows humanity's latest attempt to eliminate Godzilla once and for all. Under the "G Extermination Strategy," the G Countermeasures Headquarters develops the Dimension Tide, a new weapon capable of generating an artificial black hole."

"However, a test firing distorts space-time and awakens the ancient giant insect Meganulon in the modern world. Rapidly multiplying and developing into swarms of Meganula, they absorb Godzilla's energy and ultimately give rise to the vicious monster Megaguirus, armed with incredible speed and destructive power. A three-way battle between Godzilla, Megaguirus, and humanity soon erupts across Odaiba, Tokyo."

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