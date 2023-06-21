Posted in: Collectibles, Hiya Toys | Tagged: 2000 A.D., hiya toys, judge dredd

Hiya Toys Unveils New Judge Dredd Set with Anderson vs Dark Judges

A new Judge Dredd 1/18 scale release is on the way from Hiya Toys as Judge Anderson takes on the fury of the Dark Judges

Hiya Toys is back with a brand new 2000 A.D. release as Judge Anderson is back. We have already seen standard, black & white, and two packs for the hit 1/18 scale Judge Dredd line. However, it looks like some new deluxe releases are on the way, as it is Judge Anderson vs. The Dark Judges for this special 1/18 Scale Figure Set. Judge Anderson is now featured with her very own diorama display base that captures the sinister and devious Dark Judges rising up. The entire piece will be coming at 4″ tall, with Anderson allowing it to be removed from the scene, and has 15 points of articulation. The detail of this deadly sequence is nicely captured, and Judge Dredd fans will surely not want to miss this action figure set. Fight the forces of evil and tempt the dark with this deluxe release that is priced at $24.99, set for a Q1 2024 release, and all things Hiya can be found here.

"Open your mind, Anderssson! You cannot resssissst usss!" – it's the titanic encounter between Mega-City One's top psychic cop and the undead alien superfiends from a dimension where all life is a crime – We and Rebellion are pleased to announce the new 1/18 scale 'Judge Anderson vs The Dark Judges' action figure set."

"Recreating the classic moment from 1985 when the spirits of the fiendish Dark Judges rise up from the bone-strewn earth of Deadworld to possess Judge Cassandra Anderson, the HIYA EXQUISITE MINI Series 1/18 Scale 4 Inch 'Judge Anderson vs The Dark Judges' set is scheduled to reach stores in 2024Q1. This PVC set comes with 15 points of articulation. The four spirit-trails of the Dark Judges are fully bendable, allowing you to pose them around the figure of Anderson on the included platform."

"With her powerful psychic abilities and irreverent wit, Judge Anderson is one of 2000 AD's biggest characters – the perfect foil for Judge Dredd since her debut in 1981 but so popular she soon broke out into her own series. The Dark Judges are Judge Dredd and Anderson's greatest nemeses, undead zombie Judges who decided that as all crime is committed by the living therefore life itself is a crime! Although regularly foiled by Dredd and Anderson, the Dark Judges still find ways to return to finish the job of extinguishing all life!"

