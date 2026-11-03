Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: iron studios, spider-man

Hobgoblin Joins Iron Studios Spider-Man vs Villains Diorama Series

Clear off some shelf space as Iron Studios is back with a brand new collection of statues including a new Spider-Man vs Villains Diorama

Article Summary Iron Studios adds Hobgoblin to its Spider-Man vs. Villains Battle Diorama Series with a new 1/10 scale statue.

Inspired by Amazing Spider-Man #238, the release highlights Hobgoblin’s comic book debut and Green Goblin legacy.

The 12-inch Spider-Man villain statue features Hobgoblin on his Goblin Glider with Pumpkin Bombs and sculpted smoke.

Spider-Man collectors can pre-order the Hobgoblin Art Scale statue now for $249.99 ahead of its September 2027 release.

A new Spider-Man vs. Villains Battle Diorama Series Art Scale 1/10 statue has been revealed by Iron Studios. Making his debut in The Amazing Spider-Man #238 in 1983, the Hobgoblin was created by writer Roger Stern and artist John Romita Jr. After discovering one of Norman Osborn's secret hideouts, the mysterious criminal took possession of the Green Goblin's weapons and equipment. He now uses them to establish his own identity as Hobgoblin and is bringing his signature orange goblin look to the battlefield.

Sculpted and hand-painted by the Iron Studios team, Hobgoblin Battle Diorama Series Art Scale 1/10 statue stands 12inches tall. He is featured in his signature orange and blue costume as he flies in on a Goblin Glider with Pumpkin Bombs in hand. Hobgoblin is packed with detail; the glider features sculpted smoke, and he is placed on top of a bundle of tech. This villain will be a perfect new addition to any Spider-Man vs. Villains Iron Studios collection, and pre-orders are already live for $249.99. Collectors can reserve one today on the Iron Online Store with a September 2027 release.

Hobgoblin – Spider-Man vs Villains Diorama – BDS Art Scale 1/10

"Created by Roger Stern and John Romita Jr. in 1983, the Hobgoblin rose to prominence after discovering one of Norman Osborn's secret Green Goblin lairs and taking his arsenal for himself. Armed with pumpkin bombs, razor-sharp bats and his goblin glider, and wearing a flowing orange cloak and hood, he became one of Spider-Man's most dangerous and enduring rivals in the pages of Marvel Comics."

"Sculpted in 1/10 scale and hand-painted by the Iron Studios team, this Art Scale statue captures the villain's menacing silhouette and comic-book colours in a dynamic composition, a natural addition to any collection of Spider-Man's rogues gallery."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!