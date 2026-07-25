Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Holiday Batman Joins McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Vault Collection

McFarlane Toys brings back Batman Santa in the Vault Collection — pre-orders open for the Red Santa Suit figure at $26.99; shipping expected November 2026.

Article Summary McFarlane Toys brings Batman Santa back in the DC Multiverse Vault Collection, reviving a fan-favorite holiday exclusive.

Batman trades black for a red, white, and gold Santa suit, blending festive style with the Dark Knight’s iconic look.

The 7-inch Batman figure features Ultra Articulation, a Santa hat and beard, a sack of presents, base, and art card.

Batman Santa pre-orders are live at the McFarlane Toys Store for $26.99, with the DC Multiverse release set for November 2026.

The holidays are arriving a little early as McFarlane Toys brings back one of its most unique seasonal releases. Batman Santa is making a welcome return as part of the latest McFarlane Vault Collection, giving collectors another opportunity to pick up one of the line's most entertaining exclusives. Originally released as a McFarlane Toys Store exclusive, Batman Santa reimagines the Dark Knight in festive holiday attire while maintaining the character's unmistakable crime-fighting style.

The figure features a beautifully sculpted red, white, and gold costume complete with a Santa hat, flowing beard, and cape, creating a fun blend of Gotham's protector and Christmas cheer. Batman also includes his oversized sack of presents, a display base, and a collectible art card to complete the package. Whether you're looking to expand your Batman collection or simply add a unique holiday centerpiece to your display each December, Batman Santa remains one of the most charming releases in the DC Multiverse line. Pre-orders are now available through the McFarlane Toys Store for $26.99, with the figure expected to arrive in November 2026.

Batman (Red Santa Suit) McFarlane Vault Collection

"As a child, BRUCE WAYNE watched as his parents were brutally killed in GOTHAM CITY's Crime Alley. Traumatized by their deaths, he devoted his life to becoming the world's greatest weapon against crime, the BATMAN! To become the ultimate vigilante, the Dark Knight disciplined his mind and body to reach the pinnacle of mental and physical superiority in his relentless pursuit of justice!"

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

BATMAN is decorated in red holiday seasonal attire, and comes with a sack of presents and a figure base.

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

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