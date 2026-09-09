Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: optimus prime, transformers

Honor the Legacy of Optimus Prime with Big-Figs New 30" Tall Figure

Big-Figs has just surprised fans with the debut of a new 30-inch Transformers Optimus Prime figure that will be a Target-exclusive

Article Summary Big-Figs unveils a Target-exclusive 30-inch Optimus Prime figure, honoring the enduring legacy of Transformers icon Peter Cullen.

Inspired by Transformers: The Movie, this oversized Optimus Prime collectible is designed to stand out with bold scale and presence.

The officially licensed Optimus Prime figure features bright deco, faithful character detail, and limited articulation for display.

Priced at $34.99, the Target-exclusive Optimus Prime Big-Fig is appearing online and in stores for Transformers fans now.

It has been a sad few weeks for Transformers fans, as the legendary voice actor Peter Cullen recently passed away. Cullen was the legendary voice of Optimus Prime in the original 1984 Transformers animated series, with his interpretation of the character being inspired by his U.S. Marine brother, Larry Cullen. Optimus Prime's voice would go on to inspire, influence, and empower generations to come, as Cullen voiced the legendary leader of the Autobots for decades. He has been the voice of Optimus across many iconic projects, from Michael Bay's 2007 live-action film and its sequels to video games, TV shows, and, of course, the latest film, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts in 2023. Peter wasn't just the voice of Optimus Prime; he helped define what Optimus Prime means.

While Peter Cullen may no longer be with us, his legacy as Optimus Prime will continue for many years to come. Big-Figs is honoring that legacy with the debut of their Target-exclusive, officially licensed 30-inch Transformers Optimus Prime! That's right, the leader of the Autobots has been faithfully brought to life from The Transformers: The Movie with a massive oversized figure that will scale perfectly with your 6-inch action figures. This figure features his iconic appearance and bright coloring, with some limited articulation, but it is his presence and size that really make him stand out. This is an incredible release for Transformers fans and a perfect way to honor the legendary Peter Cullen. The Target-exclusive BigFig 30-inch Optimus Prime is popping in and out of stock online for $34.99 and is also available in stores right now. Roll out!

Big-Figs 30" Transformers Optimus Prime (Target Exclusive)

"Answer the call of the Autobots with the officially licensed 30-inch Optimus Prime Big Figs action figure. Featuring premium sculpting, authentic character details, and an impressive oversized design, this collectible brings the legendary hero to life in stunning fashion. Perfect for display in a collection, game room, office, or bedroom, it's an unforgettable centerpiece and a must-have for Transformers fans of all ages."

OFFICIALLY LICENSED TRANSFORMERS™ FIGURE – Bring home the legendary leader of the Autobots with an authentic Optimus Prime figure every fan will recognize.

IMPRESSIVE 30-INCH SCALE – Standing an incredible 30 inches (76 cm) tall, this oversized figure makes a bold centerpiece for any Transformers collection.

PREMIUM CHARACTER DETAIL – Expertly sculpted with authentic deco and iconic design elements to faithfully capture the heroic look of Optimus.

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