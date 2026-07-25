Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: Ghost Face, NECA

Horror Travels in Time with NECA's Shogun Horror Series Ghost Face

NECA launches the Shogun Horror Series with a reimagined Ghost Face — a 7-inch Shogun-inspired action figure with fabric cloak, armor details, and traditional weapons, available for pre-order.

Article Summary NECA launches the Shogun Horror Series with Ghost Face, reimagining the Scream killer as a feudal Japanese warrior.

This 7-inch Ghost Face figure features tailored soft goods, traditional armor details, and a striking new warrior design.

Ghost Face includes two masks, multiple knives, a katana with sheath, and a bisento for versatile display options.

NECA’s Ghost Face Shogun figure is up for pre-order now at $39.99, with a projected release set for late July 2026.

NECA is giving horror collectors something completely unexpected with the launch of the Shogun Horror Series, a brand-new line that reimagines legendary horror icons through a historical lens. Leading the way is Ghost Face from the Scream franchise, who has been transformed from a modern-day slasher into a deadly warrior inspired by feudal Japan. This unique interpretation gives one of horror's most recognizable villains a completely new identity while maintaining the terrifying personality fans know. Standing approximately 7 inches tall, the Shogun Horror Series Ghost Face figure features a detailed fabric outfit, traditional armor elements, and a redesigned appearance inspired by a Japanese warrior aesthetic.

The figure includes two different Ghost Face masks for display options, along with an impressive selection of traditional weapons. Accessories include a katana with sheath, a Bisento, and two additional knives with their own sheaths. NECA has created many memorable versions of Ghost Face over the years, but this Shogun-inspired design offers something truly different. By combining horror and historical influence, this figure brings a fresh perspective to one of cinema's most famous killers. The NECA Shogun Horror Series Ghost Face figure is available for pre-order at $39.99 and is expected to release in late July 2026.

Ghost Face Shogun Horror Series Ghost Face Action Figure

"A Horror Icon Re-imagined! The new Shogun Horror series begins with a bold new take on the legendary slasher killer – Ghost Face! Ghost Face's iconic mask has been fused with the bold styling of feudal Japan, creating a truly unique and visually striking design. Standing in 7-inch scale, this highly articulated figure is built for dynamic posing and features a tailored soft goods cloak for enhanced movement."

"Ghost Face comes armed with a fearsome array of accessories, including a standard knife, bloody knife, and a knife sheath. Additionally, the figure comes with three traditional Japanese weapons: a katana with sheath, and a bisento. Two alternate sets of hands are also included to expand your display options. Blending modern horror with feudal-era Japanese details, this bold reimagining of Ghost Face is sure to command attention on any shelf."

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