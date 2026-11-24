Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, ultron, VisionQuest

Hot Toys' 1/6-scale Ultron from Marvel Studios' VisionQuest

Hot Toys brings Ultron back with a 1/6-scale VisionQuest figure featuring die-cast construction, metallic silver deco, LED lighting and more.

Article Summary Hot Toys revives Ultron with a Marvel Studios VisionQuest 1/6 figure inspired by the villain’s MCU return.

The 16-inch Ultron collectible features die-cast construction, metallic silver armor, and articulated fingers.

LED light-up red details across Ultron’s head, torso, and arms add a menacing high-tech finish.

Hot Toys includes a Jocasta chip accessory, with Ultron preorders coming soon and release slated for 2028.

Ultron was one of the most memorable villains to come out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it was great to see VisionQuest bring his character back into the spotlight. First introduced in Avengers: Age of Ultron, this powerful artificial intelligence was created by Tony Stark and Bruce Banner to protect humanity. Of course, things did not exactly go according to plan. Sadly, Ultron perished after the second film, or so we thought until Marvel Studios' VisionQuest. Now, this deadly AI lives on inside Vision's mind, and Hot Toys is bringing him into the real world with a new 1/6-scale figure.

Coming in at a mighty 16 inches tall, Ultron features die-cast elements and a metallic silver finish that faithfully captures his VisionQuest appearance. The figure also includes an LED light-up feature that illuminates red details throughout his head, torso, and arms. Hot Toys has included articulated fingers as well, allowing for expressive posing, while the Jocasta chip adds a nice connection to the series. The future of this character in the MCU remains unknown, but fans will be able to bring him home in 2028. Preorders are not live just yet, but will be available through Sideshow Collectibles soon.

VisionQuest – 1/6th Scale Ultron Collectible Figure

"Making a shocking return in Marvel Television's VisionQuest, the rogue artificial intelligence Ultron resurfaces deep within Vision's Mindspace. Voiced once again with chilling charisma by James Spader, this cold, calculating nemesis reappears not as a distant memory, but as a patient, relentless phantom poised to reclaim the future he was denied."

"Standing approximately 41 cm tall, this figure boasts a specialized body crafted with die-cast material that delivers substantial realism and weight in hand. The figure is further elevated by an upgraded metallic silver paint application, perfectly recreating the cold, industrial texture of Ultron's Vibranium construct. Ultron now features an LED light-up system powered by a single USB-C port; with one simple connection, menacing red lights illuminate his newly crafted head, torso, and arms."

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